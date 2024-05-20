Abu Dhabi Police issue alert on online scams in vehicle and goods sales

The Abu Dhabi Police General Command warned people about purchasing vehicles and goods online after several victims reported that they had been given false and deferred financial receipts.

Brigadier General Muslim Mohammed Al Ameri, Acting Director of the Criminal Security Sector, emphasized their goal of educating the public to deal with such fraudulent operations.

It is also their aim to assist people in filing reports about such scams and strengthening preventive measures to avoid these cases in the future.

He also said that the fraudulent process begins when a seller announces the item on social media or other applications they use when looking for buyers or victims.

Once both parties have signed the deal, the perpetrator reviews the commodity and its specifications and then sends false bank receipts to the victim. The victim will then believe that it will take several days before the transfer process is completed as the fake receipts show.

After giving the receipts to the victim, the perpetrator keeps the money without delivering the purportedly purchased item to the customer.

Al Ameri said that one must be careful when buying online goods and only refer to competent authorities when they experience fraudulent cases.

The Abu Dhabi Police’s security service works around the clock, ready to assist anyone who needs their help. They can be contacted through communication channels, such as their toll-free number “8002626 – AMAN2626,” or by text message “2828,” or via email “[email protected]”, or through the smart application of the Abu Dhabi Police General Command.