Dubai Crocodile Park announces start of annual nesting season

Dubai Crocodile has recently announced the commencement of its annual nesting season. During this period, female Nile crocodiles lay their eggs in designated nesting areas within the park. These areas are strategically chosen to be away from water and male territories, ensuring the safety of the eggs.

A dedicated curatorial team are constantly monitoring these crocodiles by collecting and examining their eggs. Once hatched, the mother crocodile carries her offspring to the water to increase its chances of survival. Experts at the Dubai Crocodile Park also collect the eggs for conservation and to gain insights into the crocodile population’s health.

“We are in the heart of the egg-laying season at Dubai Crocodile Park. Once a year, our females lay their eggs in the sand in special nesting areas set aside for this purpose. Being able to carry out their reproductive cycle naturally is essential for their well-being,” said Marc Gansuana, the Head Curator at Dubai Crocodile Park.

Visitors can witness the nesting progress first hand at the Dubai Crocodile Park in Mushrif, Dubai, the home to 250 Nile Crocodiles. The park is open all week from 10 a.m, to 8 p.m. However, visitors must take not that there is an entrance fee.

