OFWs shine at dressmaking training graduation ceremony

An atmosphere of excitement and cheers reverberated in the hall of Arman Hotel echoing the collective pride and joy of Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) during the graduation ceremony of the Dressmaking training held on 17th May 2024.

About 28 graduates attended the 6-Friday skills training on dressmaking sponsored by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and the Philippine Embassy in cooperation with Pinay Ikaw Na (PIN).

The ceremony commenced with the singing of Bahrain and Philippine national anthems respectively followed by an invocation led by May Lynelle San Pascual.

Dinah Sta. Ana, President of Pinay Ikaw Na during her welcome remarks

Dinah Sta. Ana, president of Pinay Ikaw Na, expressed her gratitude to the Philippine Embassy, OWWA, and Migrant Workers Office (MWO) for making the project possible for OFWs.

“We are celebrating your success for the incredible things you have accomplished, you have not only acquired the technical skills necessary to excel in dressmaking but have also developed valuable abilities such as communication skills, teamwork, and camaraderie as a group and as an individual working in a foreign land,” Dinah expressed.

Dr. Amelito S. Adel, OWWA Welfare Officer

In his inspirational message, Dr. Amelito S. Adel, OWWA Welfare Officer was impressed with the dazzling array of outfits and swirl of colors of Filipiniana-inspired gown creations of the graduates showcasing the culmination of their dedication and passion. He also complimented the participants’ efforts to seek opportunities beyond traditional roles as housemaids to explore a new path highlighting their efforts in diversifying career options and aspirations.

Dr. Adel also mentioned plans for OFWs that might involve new initiatives to address their needs and concerns to effect greater economic stability.

Guest of Honor, Consul Bryan Jess Baguio, Philippine Embassy Manama

With his warm greetings and sincere congratulations, the guest of honor, Consul Bryan Jess Baguio, demonstrated his genuine admiration for the trainees’ achievements, inspiring them to continue striving for excellence in their endeavors.

His presence added a touch of pride and appreciation to the event, emphasizing the graduates with their remarkable accomplishments in completing the training course. He also mentioned that “one of the core mandates of the Philippine Embassy is to promote the welfare and interest of OFWs.”

Under the guidance of a skilled mentor, Epifania Puyoc and seven (7) assistant teachers who were also graduates of previous dressmaking classes patiently assisted the enrollees in honing their skills in pattern making, cutting, textile manipulation, and designing.

“The trainees’ dedication has paid off as they created their own unique and stunning collections that captivated the audience and garnered praises,” Epifania narrated.

Meanwhile, Irma A. Morota, 58 years old, who has been working in Bahrain for 18 years, related why she enrolled in the dressmaking class. “I can now alter my clothes that don’t fit my size. I can quickly mend a small tear or fix a hem that comes undone and make new clothes like balloon skirts, pajamas, simple dresses, and gowns. Taking body measurements, sketching, drafting, and cutting are so much fun.”

Rosario Constantino with her employer, Ashley Parker

In an interview with Rosario Constantino, a 53 years old native of Negros Occidental and working as a housemaid, was very thankful to her Canadian employer, Ashley Parker. “She’s with me today. She’s been supporting me in this journey from day 1. I used to take my regular day off on Sunday but she allowed me to have it on Friday so I could join my dressmaking class. I am so grateful.”

Other graduates were joined by their employers and relatives to show moral support in the momentous event.

Maricel dela Cruz Leonardo, Secretary of Pinay Ikaw Na

During the program, Maricel dela Cruz Leonardo, secretary of PIN, encouraged the trainees to join the women’s group as it provides an opportunity to give back to the community and foster a sense of solidarity and empowerment among members by actively participating in charitable initiatives.

Celia T. Cabadonga, the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Migrant Workers Office graced the graduation event along with Juvylyn Anns B. Gumabay and Arnel Estrella, OWWA personnel.

The closing remarks were delivered by Maria Emma Delapina, thanking OWWA and PIN as the graduates embarked on the transformative journey of their lives.

At this juncture, no matter how far they may be from home, OFWs worked tirelessly to bring new chapters in their career invoking the Filipino spirit that shines brightly, giving hope, and inspiring others to follow their footsteps with the assistance from the Philippine government for their efforts that can truly make a difference in their lives and their families.

Dr. Ilene Agana was the master of ceremonies.

(Content contributed by Cecil V. Ancheta, Filipino Writers’ Circle, Kingdom of Bahrain)

