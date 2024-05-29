Celebrate Philippine Independence Day in the UAE: A joyous occasion for Filipinos abroad

The historic Philippine Independence Day is just around the corner! This year, Filipinos in the UAE can look forward to a range of events and activities that honor their heritage and bring the community together in joyous celebration.

Philippine Independence Day, celebrated on June 12, marks the country’s declaration of independence from Spanish rule in 1898. This day commemorates the end of over 300 years of colonial rule and the birth of a sovereign Filipino nation. It’s a day of national pride and remembrance of the sacrifices made by Filipino heroes in their fight for freedom.

If you’re an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) in the UAE, this year promises you a memorable Independence Day, especially with all the exciting events and activities to be held in the country to honor this momentous occasion:

1. Philippine Independence Day, June 8

Organized by The Filipino Social Club (FilSoC) Dubai, the official Filipino Community licensed by the Government of Dubai Community Development Authority (CDA), this free event kicks off the Independence Day celebrations, to be held on June 8, 2024, at the Zabeel Hall, Dubai World Trade Center.

2. Kalayaan, June 9

Infinite Communities, Emirates Loves Philippines, and The Filipino Channel present “Kalayaan,” an event featuring traditional Filipino dances, music, and a showcase of Filipino talent. To be held on June 9, 2024, from 8 AM to 8 PM, at the iconic Dubai World Trade Centre, this event will be a great opportunity to connect with fellow Filipinos and celebrate together.

3. Philippine Independence Day Celebration, June 15

The Philippine Independence Day Celebration (PIDC) on June 15, at the National Theater Abu Dhabi is another major event where you can expect a day full of festivities, including parades, cultural presentations, and various entertainment options.

4. BPI Pamilyang OFW Party, June 15

On June 15, 2024, the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) will host a special event in Dubai called the BPI Pamilyang OFW Party (POP), shortly after the Philippine Independence Day. This event features exciting activities, including Zumba, a lively party, and a meet-and-greet with Filipino actor and comedian Michael V! Additionally, the event offers assistance to Filipinos interested in opening BPI bank accounts in the UAE.

5. Philippine Flag at Burj Khalifa

Last year’s breathtaking display of the Philippine flag adorning the iconic Burj Khalifa for Philippine Independence Day left spectators in awe. As this year’s Independence Day approaches, anticipation grows for another awe-inspiring sight. This visual tribute serves as a proud homage to Filipino heritage, captivating the hearts of all who witness it and making it an essential part of the celebration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burj Khalifa by Emaar (@burjkhalifa)

6. La Perle Discount for Loyal Filipino Customers

La Perle, Dubai’s acclaimed live show, delighted Filipino patrons last year with special discounts in celebration of Independence Day. As this year’s festivities approach, many are curious if similar offers will be extended. Immerse yourself in an unforgettable evening of acrobatics and artistic brilliance, all while experiencing the magic at an exclusive rate.

7. Independence Day at Burjuman Mall

Last year, Burjuman Mall celebrated Independence Day with a series of activities. These include cultural exhibits, Filipino food stalls, and live performances. As this year’s event approaches, anticipation grows for even more exciting offers. Visitors can look forward to exploring an expanded array of attractions, with the promise of once again indulging in the delightful Filipino culinary delights that were a highlight last year.

8. Independence Day at Deira City Centre

Last year, Deira City Centre (DCC) organized festivities featuring Filipino music and dance and brought famous Filipino film stars, such as Richard Gutierrez, Sue Ramirez, and many more, creating a vibrant and celebratory atmosphere for all attendees. Will DCC host a similar event this year? Stay tuned to see if they’ll continue the tradition and offer another lively celebration this year.

9. Yas Waterworld’s Pinoy Nights

In previous years, OFWs were able to cool off and have fun at Yas Waterworld’s Pinoy Nights in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Their special event, Kabayan Nights, offers water rides, amazing discounts, Filipino music, and food, making it a perfect family outing. Let’s see if they will provide the Filipinos with a special discounted rate again this year!

Join the Celebration!

Philippine Independence Day is a time to celebrate freedom, culture, and community. Whether you’re attending a grand event or enjoying a special discount, these activities in the UAE provide numerous ways for OFWs to celebrate and feel connected to their homeland. Don’t miss out on these fantastic opportunities to honor Philippine Independence Day with pride and joy!