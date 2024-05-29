Miss Universe PH 1st runner-up opens up about declining the crown

Miss Universe Philippines 1st runner-up Stacey Gabriel has opened up about why she did not accept another crown after the grand finale.

Fans were left puzzled about why other finalists would represent the Philippines in a different competition while the first runner-up did not receive any.

“I know that my decision to respectfully decline another crown and to remain your Miss Universe Philippines first runner-up is aligned with His divine purpose,” she said in an Instagram post.

“It’s incredibly rare to have an opportunity like the one I find myself in now — to not look ahead to my next crown, but rather to focus on using this prestigious platform to further the work I have dedicated my life to,” she added.

Gabriel said she will continue her advocacy with or without a crown.

“I realize some might not understand my reasons, but my heart wants what it wants,” she added.

“What many don’t realize is that joining a pageant tests and stretches you in ways you never imagined, and I knew I would only do it all over again for my lifelong dream — Miss Universe,” she added.

She also thanked the Miss Universe Philippines organization for trusting her.

“Though I have yet to wear the Philippines sash, I hope to use this reign to represent my country through the strength of my will and the abundance of my love,” she ended.