Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Miss Universe PH 1st runner-up opens up about declining the crown

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 seconds ago

Miss Universe Philippines 1st runner-up Stacey Gabriel has opened up about why she did not accept another crown after the grand finale.

Fans were left puzzled about why other finalists would represent the Philippines in a different competition while the first runner-up did not receive any.

“I know that my decision to respectfully decline another crown and to remain your Miss Universe Philippines first runner-up is aligned with His divine purpose,” she said in an Instagram post.

“It’s incredibly rare to have an opportunity like the one I find myself in now — to not look ahead to my next crown, but rather to focus on using this prestigious platform to further the work I have dedicated my life to,” she added.

Gabriel said she will continue her advocacy with or without a crown.

“I realize some might not understand my reasons, but my heart wants what it wants,” she added.

“What many don’t realize is that joining a pageant tests and stretches you in ways you never imagined, and I knew I would only do it all over again for my lifelong dream — Miss Universe,” she added.

She also thanked the Miss Universe Philippines organization for trusting her.

“Though I have yet to wear the Philippines sash, I hope to use this reign to represent my country through the strength of my will and the abundance of my love,” she ended.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

PHILIPPINE INDEPENDENCE DAY

Celebrate Philippine Independence Day 2024 with the Filipino Community in Dubai

4 hours ago
win gatchalian alice guo

Win Gatchalian says Alice Guo’s mother may be Chinese

4 hours ago
Katie WEB 31 1

PAGASA declares onset of rainy season in PH

5 hours ago
shopping

Dubai’s three-day super sale returns on May 31

5 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button