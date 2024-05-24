The highly anticipated HUAWEI MateBook X Pro hits shelves in the UAE

Huawei’s latest flagship laptop, the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro, is now available in the UAE. This ultralight powerhouse, weighing in at just 980 grams and boasting class-leading performance, the MateBook X Pro pushes the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of portable computing. Combining cutting-edge performance with a sleek, beautifully crafted body, it sets a new standard for premium laptops in 2024.

The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is available for pre-orders through Huawei’s online store and select retailers in the UAE starting at 6999 AED with a gift – HUAWEI WatchBuds worth of 1799 AED. It is available in three elegant Colour options: Marandi Blue, Black, and White.

The most impressive feature of the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is its ultra-lightweight body. Weighing just 980 grams and measuring only 13.5mm thick, this laptop is a marvel of engineering. The laptop chassis is built from magnesium alloy, a material that is both lighter and stronger than aluminium or steel. Its skin-soothing metallic body has a unique matte finish that’s comfortable to touch. Huawei has made several design innovations on the inside and outside of the laptop to keep the weight under 1 kg. The result is a laptop that is incredibly portable that you can take wherever you go.

Despite being ultra-lightweight, the MateBook X Pro doesn’t compromise on features. The MateBook X Pro is powered by the latest generation Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 High-Performance processor, which utilises advanced Intel 4 technology to deliver unparalleled performance and efficiency. With twice the transistor density of the previous generation, the Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 can handle even the most demanding tasks with ease, while consuming less power. The laptop can handle complex AI tasks efficiently, thanks to its dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU). This allows users to experience AI-powered features like background noise reduction during meetings without sacrificing performance or battery life.

It boasts a stunning 14.2-inch flexible OLED display with a 3.1K resolution, offering an immersive visual experience with breathtaking clarity and vibrancy. The display also features HUAWEI X-True™ technology, which delivers lifelike colours and a 120Hz refresh rate. Creatives will appreciate the laptop’s full Adobe RGB colour gamut support, making it an ideal choice for photographers, graphic artists, and designers.

Battery life is another area where the MateBook X Pro shines. With a generous 70 Wh battery and 90W SuperCharge Turbo mode, you can work for a full two hours after just a 10-minute charge. And thanks to the laptop’s advanced 3D Metaline Antenna technology, you’ll enjoy fast and stable Wi-Fi connections up to an impressive 330 meters, even in challenging environments.

Alongside the new HUAWEI MateBook X Pro, UAE consumer also can pre-order the new HUAWEI MateBook 14 – a next-gen smart PC featuring a flagship-level 2.8K OLED touchscreen, light and thin body, and fashionable design and comes in a new and distinctive green. This stunning display offers a high resolution, wide colour gamut, high brightness, and robust eye protection. The MateBook 14 inherits the exquisite design and craftsmanship of previous MateBook models. The aluminum alloy body is built to withstand the hazards of daily life while remaining incredibly portable, weighing just 1.31 kg and measuring only 14.5 mm thick. The MateBook 14 is capable of powerful performance thanks to a 1st Gen Intel® Core™ Ultra processor and a dual Shark fin fan system that efficiently dissipates heat. On a full charge, the MateBook 14 can support up to 19 hours of 1080p video playback, providing genuine all-day use.

The HUAWEI MateBook 14 is available for pre-orders through Huawei’s online store and select retailers in the UAE starting at 3799 AED with a gift – Matepad 11.5 (6+128 LTE) worth of AED 1,199.0.

The HUAWEI MateBook Series represents a leap forward in laptop design and performance. Huawei has pushed the boundaries of what’s possible, creating a laptop that is incredibly powerful, ultralight, and beautifully crafted.