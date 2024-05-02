Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE President mourns passing of Al Ain Representative

The President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan mourns the passing of His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain, who passed away on May 01, 2024.

An obituary issued by the Presidential Court stated:

“In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful… With hearts faithful to God’s decree and destiny, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan mourns his uncle, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, who passed away today.”

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan was one of the trusted companions and brother-in-law of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Father of the Nation and the first President of the UAE. He was appointed as the Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and the Chairman of Al Ain Municipality on September 11, 1966.

He became Minister of Municipalities and Agriculture on July 1, 1971, and was also appointed Ruler’s Representative in the Eastern Region of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi on August 9 of that year.

His previous titles over the years include member of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and the Arab Economy in 1972; Chairman of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) in 1973; Chairman of the Department of Municipality and Agriculture in Al Ain in 1974; member of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority; Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Municipalities in Al Ain in 1977; member of the Supreme Petroleum Council in 1988.

Prior to his passing, he served as the Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and Vice Chairman of the Supreme Petroleum Council.

The Presidential Court announced seven days of official mourning, starting May 01, 2024, with flags flown at half-mast.

 

 

