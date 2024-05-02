Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Philippines to discuss Free Trade Agreements with UAE

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino18 seconds ago

The Philippines is set to discuss the year’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the weekend.

The Philippine Star reported that the first round of negotiations for the CEPA, which will focus on the free trade agreement (FTA) within the established terms of reference (TOR), will be held from May 6 to 8 in Dubai.

According to Trade Undersecretary Allan Gepty, the parties aim to finish the FTA negotiations within the year, which will be in time for the 50th anniversary of the Philippines and UAE’s diplomatic relations.

“If we can conclude that within the year, then that would be a good milestone in our diplomatic relations, particularly economic relations,” Gepty said.

Aside from FTA, the CEPA would also provide market access and cover various areas such as digital trade, government procurement, e-commerce, and the movement of natural persons concerning services.

