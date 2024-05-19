Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards comeback film confirmed

Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards are reuniting for a sequel of their 2019 blockbuster film “Hello, Love, Goodbye”.

According to a report on Deadline, the new film will be called “Hello, Love, Again” which will be set in Canada.

It can be recalled that the story of Bernardo and Richards ended with Bernardo leaving Hong Kong and going to Canada to pursue her dreams.

Director Cathy Garcia-Sampana will be reprising her role as director for the film which will be produced by ABS-CBN and GMA Network.

“Hello, Love, Goodbye” was the second highest-grossing Filipino film of all time next to “Rewind” of Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes.