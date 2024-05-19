Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards comeback film confirmed

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report45 mins ago

Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards are reuniting for a sequel of their 2019 blockbuster film “Hello, Love, Goodbye”.

According to a report on Deadline, the new film will be called “Hello, Love, Again” which will be set in Canada.

It can be recalled that the story of Bernardo and Richards ended with Bernardo leaving Hong Kong and going to Canada to pursue her dreams.

Director Cathy Garcia-Sampana will be reprising her role as director for the film which will be produced by ABS-CBN and GMA Network.

“Hello, Love, Goodbye” was the second highest-grossing Filipino film of all time next to “Rewind” of Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report45 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

marcos and alice

Marcos downplays photos with Bamban Mayor Alice Guo

8 mins ago
The coast of Red Sea Bab El Mande in Hodeida Yemen stock photo

Filipinos onboard attacked ship off Yemen ‘safe’

35 mins ago
blue residency visa

Blue Residency: UAE introduces new 10-year visa

5 hours ago
TFT NEWS TEMPLATE FOR WEBSITE 1

RTA to resume metro service at Onpassive, Equiti, and Mashreq

5 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button