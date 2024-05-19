Are you looking for a superhero-themed dining experience? The Spicery Restaurant is the right place to be!

Are you a true superhero fan? The Spicery at Wyndham Dubai Deira gives you an action-packed superhero-themed dining experience with its Superhero Brunch for the entire month of May!

Guests can visit the restaurant every Saturday from 1 PM to 4 PM, where they can witness an exciting world of caped crusaders and superhumans, starting from AED 159 per person. You can also bring your friend with you as the restaurant offers a Buy 1 Get 1 Free on their Superhero Brunch.

Diners are encouraged to unleash their superhero spirits by dressing up as their favorite superheroes. The place offers superhero-themed decors and vibes, immersing yourself fully in the action-packed atmosphere you’ve been longing for. You want to take advantage of the chance to strike a pose as your favorite superhero with their Instax Instagrammable photo op wall, ensuring you have the perfect snapshot to share and cherish.

The restaurant team will also transform into superheroes themselves as they distribute capes and masks to diners who want to join in on the action.

But of course, you can’t enjoy the superhero-themed restaurant without the superhero-themed brunch! The restaurant offers a diverse menu for everyone—young and old. Their menu includes Mix Seafood Salad, Hawaiian Chicken Salad, Prawn Cocktail, and many more.

You can enjoy interacting with chefs as they craft culinary cuisines at live stations, witnessing fresh food being served just for you. From pasta to pizza, Asian to Arabic, Indian to Mexican delights, indulge in a diverse array of freshly prepared dishes tailored to your taste.

There’s also something for kids and those with a sweet tooth as The Spicery offers a wide range of mouthwatering desserts, allowing you to complete the whole gastronomic experience from start to finish.

And that’s not all; this exceptional venue not only promises an extraordinary culinary journey but entertainment as well, making it the perfect restaurant for families with young kids and teens. You can jive with the talented live DJ, playing for you the latest trending songs. You can also enjoy the stunning sea view whether you want to be seated indoors or outdoors.

Guests can also enjoy access to their swimming pool, allowing them to take a refreshing dip and cool off, making your whole experience relaxing and enjoyable.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity! Reserve a table now by calling +971 55 473 5384. You can also email them at [email protected] or follow @TheSpiceryDXB on Instagram.