RTA to resume metro service at Onpassive, Equiti, and Mashreq

Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that its metro service will resume at Onpassive, Equiti, and Mashreq stations today, May 19, 2024.

According to RTA’s post on X (formerly Twitter), all necessary maintenance and testing jobs have been completed. This ensures that the stations mentioned are fully operational and provide secure and smooth service to the public.

Moreover, the maintenance and tests conducted ensure the safety of its passengers.

The post on X also mentioned RTA’s collaboration with Keolis-Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, the company responsible for the operation and maintenance of Dubai Metro.

The Dubai Metro stopped its operations in several stations after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) experienced heavy rains and severe flooding in April, which was the heaviest downpour in 75 years.

Since the unprecedented weather, the RTA has made efforts to restore the services of the affected Dubai Metro stations.