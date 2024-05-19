Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Blue Residency: UAE introduces new 10-year visa

Camille Quirino

Courtesy: WAM

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced the Blue Residency visa, which allows you to live in the country as a resident for 10 years.

This move was announced during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. According to state news agency WAM, this long-term residency scheme aims to recognize and reward individuals who contribute to environmental protection and sustainability, both within and beyond the UAE.

This initiative also aims to enhance sustainability activities, which reflects the country’s commitment to integrate environmental sustainability into its economic development.

Individuals who are eligible for UAE’s Blue Residency visa include environmental advocates, such as members of international companies, associations, non-governmental organizations, global award winners, and distinguished activists and researchers in the field of environmental work.

The report quoted Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, stating, “The sustainability of our economy has become linked to the sustainability of our environment,” the report quoted.

Eligible individuals can apply for their Blue Residency visa through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security.

