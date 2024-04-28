Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

2 police officers caught having an ‘affair’ in mall parking lot

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago

Two police officers were caught red-handed in a compromising situation by their own spouses, who are also members of the police force in Barangay Canlubang, Calamba City, Laguna.

According to reports from the Laguna Police Provincial Office (PPO), the two complainants, both police officers themselves, stumbled upon their partners allegedly engaged in an intimate affair inside a parked vehicle.

The 40-year-old policeman and 41-year-old policewoman, now at the center of the scandal, face serious repercussions for their actions. Criminal complaints of misconduct and violation of ethical standards are expected to be filed against them.

The two initially wanted to confront them, however, the situation escalated into a heated altercation, resulting in gunfire and injuries.

The man who caught his wife allegedly shot the car tire when the two tried to escape, while the policewoman shot her husband in the leg and shoulder. She is now subject to a dragnet operation after fleeing the scene right after.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a Senior Assistant Editor and Content Producer at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News, where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinaguilar.nerona or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT News guangzhou

Tornado in China claims 5 lives, injures dozens

3 hours ago
dubai police man money

Dubai resident awarded for returning cash

3 hours ago
Feature Artwork3

#Adulting: Thinking of getting your own condo? Be sure to prep these 5 things before you do!

4 hours ago
Feature Artwork1 4

Sun Life Financial Resilience Report: Millennials are most financially literate generation of Filipinos, but many lack a plan of action

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button