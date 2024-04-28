2 police officers caught having an ‘affair’ in mall parking lot

Two police officers were caught red-handed in a compromising situation by their own spouses, who are also members of the police force in Barangay Canlubang, Calamba City, Laguna.

According to reports from the Laguna Police Provincial Office (PPO), the two complainants, both police officers themselves, stumbled upon their partners allegedly engaged in an intimate affair inside a parked vehicle.

The 40-year-old policeman and 41-year-old policewoman, now at the center of the scandal, face serious repercussions for their actions. Criminal complaints of misconduct and violation of ethical standards are expected to be filed against them.

The two initially wanted to confront them, however, the situation escalated into a heated altercation, resulting in gunfire and injuries.

The man who caught his wife allegedly shot the car tire when the two tried to escape, while the policewoman shot her husband in the leg and shoulder. She is now subject to a dragnet operation after fleeing the scene right after.