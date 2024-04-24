Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Sharjah Safari welcomes second newborn African elephant

Kate Sudiacal

The Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah announced the birth of the second African savanna elephant, welcomed by the Sharjah Safari project. African savanna elephants are known as the largest species of elephants and the biggest terrestrial animal on Earth.

This elephant in Sharjah was named “Tarthooth” and is joining the African savanna elephant Samra, who was born in 2023. They are now both part of the Sharjah Safari project’s elephant group.

 

Here are some fun facts about African savanna elephants:

  • These types of elephants rely on the matriarch (oldest and most experienced female) for decision-making and leading the herd (group of elephants that travel together.)
  • Meanwhile, the male elephants prefer traveling alone or in smaller herds.
  • Elephants use their trunks for various things – aside from breathing, they use it to greet other elephants, they also use it to spray mud over their bodies and when playing games with each other.
  • Their skin is sensitive to UV rays, thus, they take mud baths to cool themselves down or prevent their skin from burning.

Sharjah Safari, inaugurated in 2022 by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, has significantly boosted Sharjah’s economy, tourism, and environmental profile. Spanning 8 square kilometers, it features 12 distinct African-inspired environments, making it a top destination for nature and wildlife enthusiasts.

 

 

 

 

