Joshua Garcia, Julia Barretto return as on-screen partners in a comeback film

2 hours ago

Former on-screen and off-screen partners Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto, collectively known as “JoshLia,” are set to return as a loveteam in an anticipated comeback film UN/HAPPY FOR YOU, as announced by Star Cinema and Viva Films.

In a media conference streamed by STAR MAGIC on Facebook, they both shared their excitement about working with one another after a few years, considering that their last project together was the “Paubaya” music video with Moira dela Torre.

“At some point, you know, when a good material comes along—and a great team— of course, being reunited with Joshua is such an exciting idea. It almost felt like, maybe it’s the right time, it’s the right material,” said Barretto.

“I’m happy na magtatrabaho tayo ulit,” she added.

Along the interview with MJ Felipe, Joshua also remarked: “Ang exciting lang na, ‘di ba nagkanya-kanya kaming journey, and then parang ngayon magbabalikan kami…sa pelikula.”

It can be recalled that both stars dated from 2017 until 2019.

If you’re missing JoshLia projects, here are a few that would take you down memory lane:

Vince, Kath and James

Vince & Kath & James (2016) - IMDb

In this movie, Vince (portrayed by Joshua Garcia) agrees to help his cousin James (played by Ronnie Alonte) by texting Kath (portrayed by Julia Barretto) on James’ behalf. However, as Vince continues with the charade, he finds himself developing genuine feelings for Kath.

This was released on theaters on December 25, 2016, as part of the 2016 Metro Manila Film Festival.

Love You to the Stars and Back
Love You to the Stars and Back (2017) - IMDb
The plot of this film follows Mika and Caloy, who met during a road trip. Mika is seeking closure after her mother’s death, while Caloy is battling cancer. Despite their struggles, they find love and hope in each other’s company, teaching valuable lessons about life along the way.

Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

