19 cars catch fire at NAIA Terminal 3 parking extension 

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) reported that at least 19 cars caught fire at the parking extension of Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on Monday.

“The spread of fire was fast. What was initially reported to us was one vehicle catching fire, but when the Fire Department arrived to respond, there were already several others that were affected,” MIAA Acting General Manager Eric Jose Ines said in an interview with the Philippine News Agency.

The airport chief said that most of the cars were severely damaged due to the fire.

The fire incident did not affect the flight operations of the airport according to MIAA. No one was hurt following the incident.

Initial fire was reported at 1:27PM and was fired out at 1:58 PM.

MIAA said they are investigating the cause of the fire.

“Because it was windy, and the area is surrounded by grass,” he said.