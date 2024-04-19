Latest NewsNews

UAE anticipates possible rainfall next week following historic storm

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is preparing for another bout of rainfall following what meteorologists are calling the heaviest downpour witnessed in 75 years.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the upcoming week might see a continuation of the wet weather, with possible rain showers forecasted.

From today, Friday, April 19 to Sunday, April 20, the UAE is expected to experience humid mornings with the potential formation of fog and mist, coupled with partly cloudy skies.

However, attention is now turning to the week ahead, with Monday, April 22 earmarked for light rainfall. This precipitation is anticipated to intensify into moderate and even heavy showers by Tuesday, April 23.

The NCM’s five-day forecast bulletin also highlights the likelihood of light to moderate winds blowing from various directions, including northeasterly to southeasterly on Tuesday, gradually shifting to northwesterly. Wind speeds may range between 15 to 25 km per hour, with gusts reaching up to 40 km/hour.

Additionally, Sharjah News has issued alerts predicting heavy rain in the coming week.

Cumulus clouds are expected to gather over mountains on Saturday, April 20, accompanied by rainfall. Further rain is forecasted for Monday, April 22, with the possibility of light to moderate showers escalating to heavy rainfall in some regions by Tuesday, April 23. Coastal areas are likely to experience increased temperatures due to the precipitation.

The recent storm and heavy rain, which struck earlier this week, prompted widespread disruptions across the UAE. Schools switched to remote learning, while many public and private sector offices implemented flexible working arrangements.

While no updates have been issued yet, authorities advise residents to stay informed through official social media channels.

