Filipino community mourns loss of OFWs following heavy rains

UAE battered by heavy rains and experienced water logging across 7 emirates. Photo courtesy: AP/Jon Gambrell

The Filipino community is reeling from the loss of three Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the United Arab Emirates following the heavy rains experienced by the country in the last two days.

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai has issued a press statement detailing the tragic events and outlining efforts to provide support to affected Filipinos.

According to official confirmation from police authorities, the fatalities include a 47-year-old Filipino male worker who perished in a vehicular accident on a rain-damaged road, and two Filipinas who tragically lost their lives when their vehicle was submerged in floodwaters in Sharjah.

The Consulate, in collaboration with Dubai authorities, is working tirelessly to gather accurate information and extend urgent assistance to affected Filipinos. Efforts include close coordination with Filipino community organizations to ensure support reaches those in need.

For those requiring emergency assistance, the Consulate has provided contact numbers for various services, including consular matters and assistance-to-nationals matters. Additionally, the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai stands ready to offer contract verification and assistance to OFWs.

Despite facing its challenges, the Consulate has resumed full operations, prioritizing the safety of both clients and personnel. Frontline services have been reconfigured to ensure continued efficiency and accessibility.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai assures the public that all efforts are being undertaken to ensure that Filipinos affected by the floods are provided assistance, in light of the unprecedented weather conditions in the UAE in the last two days. The Consulate and its MWO-OWWA are in close coordination with Dubai authorities to obtain accurate and updated information so that we can give urgent support to our countrymen affected the extreme weather conditions.
On reported fatalities, the Consulate has received official confirmation from police authorities regarding the unfortunate demise of three Filipino nationals. In Dubai, a 47-year-old Filipino male worker tragically succumbed to a fatal vehicular accident on a road damaged by heavy rains on Tuesday night. Additionally, Sharjah police authorities have confirmed the passing of two Filipinas  who lost their lives while inside a vehicle submerged in floodwaters.
The Consulate is likewise working hand in hand with the Filipino community organizations in Dubai to be able to reach out to those affected. So far, the reports being received is that Filipinos are helping fellow Filipinos as well as other nationalities in Dubai, proof that bayanihan is alive and well. The Consulate is also coordinating with Dubai airport authorities regarding stranded passengers due to cancelled flights.
The Consulate today resumed full operations following flooding that affected its premises, after diligent efforts to ensure the safety of both clients and personnel. Frontline services have been reconfigured to ensure continued efficiency and accessibility for all clients. The Consulate remains committed to providing essential services and support, and assures fellow Filipinos that it is dedicated to providing necessary assistance at this time of need.

