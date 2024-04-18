Filipino community mourns loss of OFWs following heavy rains

The Filipino community is reeling from the loss of three Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the United Arab Emirates following the heavy rains experienced by the country in the last two days.
The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai has issued a press statement detailing the tragic events and outlining efforts to provide support to affected Filipinos.
According to official confirmation from police authorities, the fatalities include a 47-year-old Filipino male worker who perished in a vehicular accident on a rain-damaged road, and two Filipinas who tragically lost their lives when their vehicle was submerged in floodwaters in Sharjah.
The Consulate, in collaboration with Dubai authorities, is working tirelessly to gather accurate information and extend urgent assistance to affected Filipinos. Efforts include close coordination with Filipino community organizations to ensure support reaches those in need.
For those requiring emergency assistance, the Consulate has provided contact numbers for various services, including consular matters and assistance-to-nationals matters. Additionally, the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai stands ready to offer contract verification and assistance to OFWs.
Despite facing its challenges, the Consulate has resumed full operations, prioritizing the safety of both clients and personnel. Frontline services have been reconfigured to ensure continued efficiency and accessibility.
Those requiring emergency assistance may contact the following numbers:
Consular Matters (Passport, Notarial, Civil Registry, etc.): +971 4 220 7100
Assistance-to-Nationals Matters: +971 56 501 5756
For Contract Verification and Assistance to OFWs, please contact the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) – Dubai: +971 56 353 5558 / +971 50 558 5536 and via email at [email protected].
