Raining in UAE? Here are 8 traffic rules to remember to ensure safety and avoid fines

During adverse weather conditions in the UAE, local authorities are committed to ensuring the safety of its residents. While the country experiences heavy rains, water logging, and even road collapses, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) reminded motorists of the importance of adhering to traffic rules during these conditions.

Following the laws of the road not only helps prevent accidents but also steers you clear of penalties and vehicle impoundment. Here are some traffic rules you need to follow to avoid fines:

1. Gathering near valleys, floods, and dams during rainy weather

These areas are prone to rapid water accumulation and potential flooding, which can pose significant risks to personal safety and property. Therefore, it’s essential to steer clear of these locations to minimize the chances of accidents or being caught in dangerous situations caused by rising water levels.

Fine: AED1000

Traffic points: 6 black points on your driving license

2. Entering flooded valleys while overflowing with rainwater, regardless of their level of danger

Flooded valleys can hide numerous hazards beneath the water’s surface, thus, entering these areas not only endangers personal safety but also risks potential rescue operations and further strain on emergency services.

Fine: AED2000

Traffic points: 23 black points on your driving license

Vehicle impound duration: 60 days

3. Obstructing the relevant authorities from regulating traffic or ambulance and rescue during emergencies, disasters, crises, rains, and flooded valleys

It is prohibited to obstruct relevant authorities from performing their duties during emergencies. These professionals play a crucial role in managing traffic flow, coordinating rescue efforts, and ensuring public safety during adverse conditions.

Fine: AED1000 fine

Traffic points: 4 black points on your driving license

Vehicle impound duration: 60 days

4. Taking photos or videos of the rain and water logging while driving

It is strictly prohibited to take photos while driving. Engaging in this activity diverts attention away from the road, significantly increasing the risk of accidents and endangering the safety of oneself and others.

Article 32 of the Federal Traffic Law states that the use of mobile devices while driving is dangerous and falls in the category “distracted driving.”

Fine: AED800

Traffic points: 4 black points on your driving license

5. Driving with hazard lights on during bad weather

It is important not to drive with hazard lights on during bad weather. While it may seem like a way to signal caution to other drivers, using hazard lights while driving can actually be misleading and dangerous.

Hazard lights are intended for stationary vehicles to indicate a hazard or emergency situation, such as a breakdown or an accident, not for moving vehicles.

Fine: AED500

Traffic points: 4 black points on your driving license

6. Driving during foggy weather without lights

Driving in foggy weather without lights is extremely hazardous and against regulations. Fog significantly reduces visibility, making it difficult for other drivers to see your vehicle. Without lights, you become virtually invisible to others on the road, greatly increasing the risk of collisions.

According to Article 104 (b) of the Federal Traffic Law, driving in foggy weather without lights will result in AED400 fine and four black points.

Fine: AED400 fine Traffic points: 4 black points on your driving license

7. Changing lanes without using an indicator Changing lanes without using your indicator is not only unsafe but also against traffic regulations, especially in unstable weather conditions. Failing to use your indicator can catch other drivers off guard, potentially leading to sudden maneuvers or collisions. Fine: AED400 8. Reckless driving in any weather Reckless driving includes road behaviors such as excessive speeding, tailgating, weaving in and out of traffic, ignoring traffic signals, and performing dangerous maneuvers. This not only increases the likelihood of accidents but also escalates the severity of injuries and damages in the event of a collision, especially during heavy rains and water accumulations. Fine: AED2,000 Traffic points: 23 black points on your driving license Vehicle impound duration: 60 days