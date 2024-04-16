Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Philippine Consulate remains open on April 16 and 17 despite weather conditions

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino22 mins ago

Courtesy: PCG

The Philippine Consulate General (PCG) announced that their office will be open to the public on April 16 and 17, 2024 despite the weather conditions.

According to PCG, applicants who cannot come to the Consulate for their transactions can come on any working day until April 30, 2024.

To be accommodated by their office, applicants must present their old appointment confirmation email.

For those who need urgent assistance, they may contact the following numbers:

Consular Matters (Passport, Notarial, Civil Registry, etc.): +971 4 220 7100

Assistance-to-Nationals Matters (for non-OFWs): +971 56 501 5756

Migrant Workers Office (MWO) – Dubai (for Contract Verification and Assistance to OFWs): +971 56 353 5558 / +971 50 558 5536 or email at [email protected].

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino22 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

TFT News landslide

Road collapse in Al Ain resembles crater after heavy rains

13 mins ago
TFT News UAE RAIN

UAE Weather Update: Heavy rainfall hits all seven emirates

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 04 16T114617.537

UAE authorities advise residents to ‘stay at home’ amid fluctuating weather

2 hours ago
TFT News adobo

WATCH: Four men arrested after CCTV catches them stealing a pot of ‘adobo’

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button