Philippine Consulate remains open on April 16 and 17 despite weather conditions

The Philippine Consulate General (PCG) announced that their office will be open to the public on April 16 and 17, 2024 despite the weather conditions.

According to PCG, applicants who cannot come to the Consulate for their transactions can come on any working day until April 30, 2024.

To be accommodated by their office, applicants must present their old appointment confirmation email.

For those who need urgent assistance, they may contact the following numbers:

Consular Matters (Passport, Notarial, Civil Registry, etc.): +971 4 220 7100

Assistance-to-Nationals Matters (for non-OFWs): +971 56 501 5756

Migrant Workers Office (MWO) – Dubai (for Contract Verification and Assistance to OFWs): +971 56 353 5558 / +971 50 558 5536 or email at [email protected].