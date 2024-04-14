TV Patrol to air on ALL TV Channel 2 starting April 15

TV Patrol and TV Patrol Weekend will be having a homecoming of sorts as they soon debut on Manny Villar’s ALL TV starting April 15.

Villar’s network is using the channel 2 frequency which was the former frequency of the Kapamilya network before failing to secure a fresh franchise in 2020.

“TV Patrol airs weeknights at 6:30 p.m. with anchors Noli De Castro, Karen Davila, Bernadette Sembrano, and Henry Omaga-Diaz. Resident meteorologist Ariel Rojas, Star Patroller Gretchen Fullido, and Winning Moment host Winnie Cordero also join them on weeknights,” ABS-CBN said in a report.

The partnership with ALL TV could soon pave the way for more ABS-CBN shows to be aired on Villar’s channel.