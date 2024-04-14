O! Millionaire Episode 100: Have a joyful Eid Al-Fitr with Muslim brothers and sisters around the world

O! Millionaire hits a huge milestone as the Grand Prize reaches AED 99.5 million in its 100th episode, giving participants the chance to change their lives completely.

Every Thursday at 8 PM (GST), participants can join the live draw hosted by actor-environmentalist Maradona Rebello. The live draw announces the winning numbers every week, and this time, it coincides with the celebration of Eid Al Fitr with Muslim brothers and sisters from around the world.

THE SEVEN WINNING NUMBERS FOR EPISODE 100

The #OMillionaire Green Initiative Draw gives participants the chance to win captivating prizes every week.

Green Certificates do not only benefit winners of the draw, but they also play a key role in developing Oasis Park, a project where O! Millionaire aims to fill a land with millions of flourishing trees.

The latest draw conducted on April 11, 2024, announced the winning numbers for this week: 6, 12, 15, 25, 28, 32, and 35. The live draw also revealed the winning Green Certificate ID: 55SX G4ZS.

If your numbers match any of these numbers, you get a chance to claim the AED 99.5 million Grand Prize.

Buying a Green Certificate automatically allows you an entry in the Grand Prize as well as in the Green Certificate raffle draw. You must not miss out on this one-in-a-million chance to change your life forever while also changing the world and making it greener.

Check your numbers by watching this video here:

CELEBRATE EID AL FITR WITH MUSLIM BROTHERS AND SISTERS

O! Millionaire joyously celebrates Eid Al Fitr with Muslim brothers and sisters all over the world. This festive occasion, which is also known as the Festival of Breaking of Fast, marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Many Muslims globally observe this significant event. The largest Islamic country, Indonesia, for instance, shows Muslims beginning their days with communal prayers.

Pakistan and India also celebrate Eid Al Fitr by vibrantly flashing traditional Eid food on the streets, like Sheer Khurma, a sweet treat that literally translates to ‘milk with date.’ This delicacy signifies goodwill and blessings.

O! Millionaire is wishing everyone a happy Eid Al Fitr as it thrives to be in unity, celebrating this joyous event with Muslim brothers and sisters around the world.

Watch the video to learn more about Eid Al Fitr:

ABOUT THE LIVE DRAW

The #OMillionaire Green Draw helps you realize your dreams by winning exciting prizes. Partnering with Oasis Park, O! Millionaire’s dream is also to make a huge impact around the world and create a healthier planet for future generations.

O! Millionaire values transparency and fairness in all the raffle draws that it conducts. Participants can check the quality-checking process here:

Don’t forget to follow O! Millionaire on their social media pages to be updated with the latest winning results.