Adul-things: How to thrive as a young OFW in the UAE

Moving to a new country at a young age seems so exciting—the idea of meeting new people, going to new places, and making a fresh start. You’re out there navigating an unfamiliar path, far away from your family and from the comfort of the four walls of what you call home.

Then suddenly, it hits you—you’re an adult now. You have to make big decisions. You have to pay your own bills. Yet, despite being overwhelmed, you come to the realization that this is just a phase, and accepting it means you are open for growth. The growth that will lead you to thrive as a young Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

WHEN ADULTING HITS

As you embark on your journey to independence, realizations start to sink in. You suddenly realize that you’re all alone now – and as daunting as it sounds, this solitude also comes with a cascade of responsibilities such as paying bills, expenses, and remittances.

For 25-year-old Jojel Garcia, who works as a Dental Assistant in Abu Dhabi, the realization of needing financial literacy struck when ‘adulting’ hit her.

“Ang hirap mag budget ng pera ko dito, lalo na at may pinapa-aral din ako sa Pinas,” Garcia said.

She learned the importance of prioritizing needs over wants as a young OFW, especially as she is now the main provider of her family.

“As a breadwinner, I had to sacrifice the things that I want – but do not necessarily need – because I know my family needs it more than I do,” Garcia added.

She realized that working abroad wasn’t just about earning a paycheck but also securing her future and her loved ones’ well-being.

Furthermore, young OFWs also found the need to learn or re-learn basic life skills such as cooking, doing household chores and repairs.

“We only have ourselves now. That’s why we need to learn how to be independent,” said Alane Zosa, a 24-year-old Competency Advisor, based in Abu Dhabi.

COPING WITH ADULTING

How are these young adults adjusting to life abroad?

For 24-year old Alane Zosa, coping with adulthood means embracing the journey’s uncertainties.

“Everything suddenly shifted for me. But I had to trust the process,” she said.

Zosa remained patient as she tried to learn new things and gain experiences. Aware of how competitive the world is, Zosa said that she “is doing her best to build up her confidence, especially in the workplace.”

She used all the available resources she had such as books, online courses, finding mentors to upskill – not just professionally but also personally.

Just like Zosa, Jojel Garcia also aimed to improve herself by learning how to be financially disciplined.

These two realized that they needed to be open to learning in order to be able to cope up with adulting.

TIPS ON ADULTING

So, if you’re a young adult, or you know someone who is going through the challenges of adulting, here are some tips that may help you on your journey, as shared by Kris Ina Burnagua, a certified well-being coach and an OFW in the UAE for 11 years:

Meanwhile for our breadwinners, here are a few tips that could help you manage the expectations of your family whilst living abroad:

Indeed, the transition to adulthood and independence as a young OFW can be a daunting yet rewarding. It’s a phase for personal and professional growth. With tips on navigating adulthood and managing family expectations, you can confidently navigate challenges and flourish.

Join us at The Filipino Times for the 10th edition of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE), on May 11 and 12, 2024, at The Bristol Hotel in Dubai, where young adults like you can gain valuable financial management skills, discover investment opportunities, secure your future.

PPIE is one of the signature projects of The Filipino Times, whose mission since its establishment has been uplift the lives of Filipinos, one story at a time.