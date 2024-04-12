Cassy Legaspi maintains ‘best friend status’ with Darren Espanto

Kapuso actress and host Cassy Legaspi maintained that she and Kapamilya host and singer Darren Espanto remain to be ‘best of friends’.

“It’s so hard to explain what we have, pero best friends talaga kami,” Cassy told GMA News in an interview.

Darren recently remarked in a press conference that he is still single despite his closeness with Cassy.

The young actress also said that she and her mother, Carmina Villaroel, are not insinuating any romantic relationship between her and Darren.

Cassy and Darren have been spotted spending time together. The two of them also attended the ABS-CBN ball last year.

Darren and Kyline Alcantara were previously teased over their links to the Legaspi family on the noontime show ‘It’s Showtime’.