Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT News

Cassy Legaspi maintains ‘best friend status’ with Darren Espanto

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 hours ago

Darren Espanto and Cassy Legaspi (Photo courtesy: @darrenespanto/ig)

Kapuso actress and host Cassy Legaspi maintained that she and Kapamilya host and singer Darren Espanto remain to be ‘best of friends’.

“It’s so hard to explain what we have, pero best friends talaga kami,” Cassy told GMA News in an interview.

Darren recently remarked in a press conference that he is still single despite his closeness with Cassy.

The young actress also said that she and her mother, Carmina Villaroel, are not insinuating any romantic relationship between her and Darren.

Cassy and Darren have been spotted spending time together. The two of them also attended the ABS-CBN ball last year.

Darren and Kyline Alcantara were previously teased over their links to the Legaspi family on the noontime show ‘It’s Showtime’.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

pokwang and lee obrian

Pokwang ex-husband deported, says BI

1 hour ago
Katie WEB 2024 04 12T152610.975

Filipino runner finishes Paris marathon for the seventh time

7 hours ago
Katie WEB 2024 04 12T131020.945 1

Filipina game developer among co-founder of a video game that won at BAFTA Games Awards

9 hours ago
Quiboloy livestream

Pasig court orders arrest vs. Quiboloy

13 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button