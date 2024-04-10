PBBM-Biden-Kishida meeting to result in huge PH economic dividends

The Filipino people are set to reap huge economic dividends as a result of the trilateral summit between Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., United States President Joe Biden, and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

According to House Speaker Martin Romualdez, this meeting of the three leaders will deepen economic ties among the three countries. It will also enhance peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and well as foster cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.

“Economic cooperation lies at the heart of this trilateral meeting, with discussions aimed at enhancing trade, investment, and development opportunities among our nations. Our country’s deeper economic integration with the United States and Japan will undoubtedly benefit our people in terms of jobs and livelihood opportunities and contribute to regional prosperity,” Romualdez said.

“As nations with strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific, our collaboration is essential in addressing common challenges and advancing mutual interests. By strengthening our partnerships with like-minded nations, we can address security challenges effectively and promote peace and stability across the region,” he added.

Apart from that, the meeting is expected to discuss the development of critical and emerging technologies, climate change cooperation, and clean energy supply chains. This would most likely position the Philippines as a crucial hub in the international supply chain and further improve the growth and development of the country.