Shaira to re-release viral hit ‘Selos’ after reconciling with original artist Lenka

Bangsamoro pop singer Shaira Moro has announced that her team will be re-releasing her viral hit song ‘Selos’ to online streaming platforms after she reached an agreement with Australian singer Lenka.

‘Selos’ was taken down by Shaira’s team after realizing a possible legal action from the camp of Lenka over her 2008 song ‘Trouble IS A Friend’.

Shaira’s camp said they are temporarily removing the song from streaming platforms as they were resolving “the legality of the publication of the song.”

In a video statement released on April 7, Shaira said no charges have been filed.

“Wala pong kaso ang isinampa laban sa amin. Sa katunayan, naging mahinahon at mapayapa ang pag-uusap namin ng kampo ni Lenka at nauwi po ito sa pagkakaroon ng kasunduan,” she said.

Shaira said she and her team got hurt with all the negative things thrown at them over the issue.

“Sa tulad kong isang local artist na baguhan pa lamang sa kalakaran ng musika, naging leksyon po sa amin ang mga naturang pangyayari,“ she said.

Shaira said she will re-release ‘Selos’ together with her other new songs soon.

“Sana po ngayon ay maging masaya na lamang po tayo dahil hindi lang naman po ito para sa akin, para rin po dito sa mga kapwa kong Bangsamoro artists at sa mga kapwa kong Pilipino,” she added.