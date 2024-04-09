OFW runners gain support from PH Consulate General in Milan

The Philippine Consulate General in Milan opened its arms to the Filipino runners from Ireland and Italy who were joining the 22nd edition of the Wizz Air Milan Marathon, on April 06, 2024, a day before their big event.

Consul General Elmer G. Cato of the Philippine Consulate General in Milan coordinated with the Pinoy Runners Milan headed by President Jhay Cabrerato to organize the occasion. The Consulate prepared a feast for their visitors, giving them a Carbo-loading reception — with Filipino-style spaghetti, pizza, and fruits!

“Masaya po kami binuksan ang pintuan ng ating konsulada sa mga runners na tatakbo bukas sa Milan Marathon,” the Consul General said.

“Ang ating konsulada ay naghanda ng Carbo-loading para bigyan ng lakas at maging stay-fit ang ating mga marathoners sa kanilang partisipasyon bukas,” he added.

The Philippine Consulate General in Milan then wished the kababayans good luck for their race.

THE DAY OF THE RACE

Over 8,000 marathoners flocked to the famous Duomo Cathedral on April 07, 2024, as the 22nd Edition of the Wizz Air Milan Marathon was about to start. Excitement filled the faces of the Filipino runners who were running.

At 6:30 a.m. you can already find them in Piazza Castello at the Viale Gadio intersection warming up and greeting each other with huge smiles. The start and finish line was at the famous Duomo Cathedral, offering the most panoramic route with a combination of historical and contemporary elements.

The Filipino runners traversed through a 42.195 km path, passing by iconic places in Milan, such as the Teatro alla Scala, Brera, San Babila, the Castello Sforzesco and Largo Cairoli. Then they proceeded to the north-west area of Milan.

For the Filipino runners, two names stood out: Mark Robin Salas and Philip John Monsanto who were the first two Filipino finishers in the race, according to our source.

Mark Robin Salas, is a 31 year-old OFW and a member of Pinoy Runners Milan and Team Pilipino Ultrarunners in Italy. He finished in 3 hours, 6 minutes, and 16 seconds. Meanwhile, Philip John Monsanto followed with 3 hours, 30 mins and 38 seconds.

The participation of our Filipino runners in this marathon showcased their dedication and resilience. With the support provided by the Philippine Consulate General in Milan, along with the efforts of the Pinoy Runners in Milan, the spirit of camaraderie was exemplified within the Filipino community abroad.

The success of runners like Mark Robin Salas and Philip John Monsanto highlights the talent and determination of Filipino athletes on the international stage.

This momentous occasion served as a celebration of Filipino pride and unity, reinforcing bonds among Filipinos in Italy and beyond.

(This story was written with the contributions of Alona Cochon.)