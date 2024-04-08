Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE announces April 10 as first day of Eid

The Moon Sighting Committee of the United Arab Emirates has officially declared April 10, Wednesday, as the first day of Eid al-Fitr. This decision comes as the Shawwal crescent, which marks the end of Ramadan, has not been sighted.

His Excellency Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Committee, announced that despite exhaustive efforts to sight the crescent moon through Sharia methods and coordination with neighboring countries, the Shawwal month crescent was not sighted on Monday evening (April 08).

Therefore, the committee declared April 9 as the final day of Ramadan, and April 10 as the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

The minister and committee members extended heartfelt congratulations on the joyous occasion to the President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; and the Crown Princes.

Why is moon sighting important? 

The Islamic calendar, known as the Hijri calendar, follows the cycles of the moon, which range from 29 to 30 days, unlike the solar-based Gregorian calendar. Official dates of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr are based on moon sighting.

Moon sighting is a crucial aspect of Islamic tradition.

Once the crescent moon is sighted, Muslims observe it as the beginning of Ramadan and commence their month-long fast. The conclusion of Ramadan occurs with the sighting of the next crescent moon, marking the start of Eid al Fitr, one of the major festivals in Islam.

 

