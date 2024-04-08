Takoyaki vendor admits scripted April Fools’ tattoo prank

The Takoyaki vendor who made an April Fools’ tattoo prank now admitted that everything was a marketing stunt and was scripted all along.

Taragis’ Facebook page posted a video called “Taragis the Revelation” showing its owner Carl Quion explaining that the tattoo was nothing but a marketing stunt.

The context, in a now-deleted post, Taragis posted a challenge to netizens asking them to tattoo their logo to their forehead for a chance to win P100,000.

“Dinala namin kayo dito sa isang malaking marketing stunt na may iba’t-ibang klase ng emosyon, diskusyon,” said Quion.

The owner said he planned the stunt and even spoke with his friend who is a tattoo artist.

Quion also shared screenshots of his conversation with Ramil Albano who said that he was willing to tattoo the logo on his forehead.

“Posible palang magbayanihan ang malalaking brand sa social media para lang sa isang tao,” said Quion.

“Gusto kong sabihin sa inyo ang salitang salamat, at salitang patawad. Ang tanging tao lamang na kayang gumawa nito ay willing magsakripisyo. ‘Yung taong kayang itaya ang lahat,” he added.