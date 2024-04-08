Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Takoyaki vendor admits scripted April Fools’ tattoo prank

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

The Takoyaki vendor who made an April Fools’ tattoo prank now admitted that everything was a marketing stunt and was scripted all along.

Taragis’ Facebook page posted a video called “Taragis the Revelation” showing its owner Carl Quion explaining that the tattoo was nothing but a marketing stunt.

The context, in a now-deleted post, Taragis posted a challenge to netizens asking them to tattoo their logo to their forehead for a chance to win P100,000.

“Dinala namin kayo dito sa isang malaking marketing stunt na may iba’t-ibang klase ng emosyon, diskusyon,” said Quion.

The owner said he planned the stunt and even spoke with his friend who is a tattoo artist.

Quion also shared screenshots of his conversation with Ramil Albano who said that he was willing to tattoo the logo on his forehead.

“Posible palang magbayanihan ang malalaking brand sa social media para lang sa isang tao,” said Quion.

“Gusto kong sabihin sa inyo ang salitang salamat, at salitang patawad. Ang tanging tao lamang na kayang gumawa nito ay willing magsakripisyo. ‘Yung taong kayang itaya ang lahat,” he added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Katie WEB 2024 04 08T150642.219

Vice Ganda elated over It’s Showtime dominance in weekend race vs. Eat Bulaga

31 mins ago
Katie WEB 2024 04 08T144640.757

Chavit Singson convoy flagged for using EDSA busway, receives ticket from MMDA

49 mins ago
Katie WEB 47

Marcos calls Quiboloy’s condition to surrender as ‘tail wagging’

1 hour ago
Katie WEB 2024 04 08T132940.281

Pia Wurtzbach reunites with husband in Dubai

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button