Pia Wurtzbach reunites with husband in Dubai

2 hours ago

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach has reunited with her husband and entrepreneur Jeremy Jauncey in Dubai.

The beauty queen shared photos of her and her husband during their reunion in the city. Pia said she was not home for a few months following her engagements and projects.

“Home with my habibi,” Pia wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pia Jauncey (@piawurtzbach)

Pia was spotted attending different fashion shows in Europe and Asia. She also became one of the speakers of the #ImWorthIt campaign of make-up brand d L’Oreal Paris.

“The more you tell me no, the more I’m going to try to prove you wrong,” Pia said.

“Don’t tell me I can’t do something because that is the sure way for me to try to make it happen,” she added.

