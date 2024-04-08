Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos calls Quiboloy’s condition to surrender as ‘tail wagging’

Staff Report1 hour ago

President Bongbong Marcos called the conditions set by religious leader Apollo Quiboloy for his surrender as “tail wagging.”

The self-proclaimed son of God said he would only surrender to authorities if the government could assure him that the United States (US) would not interfere in his case.

Quiboloy has a standing warrant of arrest over allegations of sexual abuse.

“It seems to be a little bit tail wagging, ano? Na siya magbibigay ng condition sa gobyerno dun sa kaso niya. Akusado siya sa warrant of arrest. So, I mean, we will exercise all the compassion to Pastor Quiboloy,” said Marcos.

Marcos said that US intervention may take years and is far off.

“That’s going to take years, so I don’t think that’s something he needs to worry about, quite frankly,” said Marcos.

