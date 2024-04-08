Marcos calls Quiboloy’s condition to surrender as ‘tail wagging’

President Bongbong Marcos called the conditions set by religious leader Apollo Quiboloy for his surrender as “tail wagging.”

The self-proclaimed son of God said he would only surrender to authorities if the government could assure him that the United States (US) would not interfere in his case.

Quiboloy has a standing warrant of arrest over allegations of sexual abuse.

“It seems to be a little bit tail wagging, ano? Na siya magbibigay ng condition sa gobyerno dun sa kaso niya. Akusado siya sa warrant of arrest. So, I mean, we will exercise all the compassion to Pastor Quiboloy,” said Marcos.

Marcos said that US intervention may take years and is far off.

“That’s going to take years, so I don’t think that’s something he needs to worry about, quite frankly,” said Marcos.