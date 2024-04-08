Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Chavit Singson convoy flagged for using EDSA busway, receives ticket from MMDA

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report44 mins ago

Photo from Chavit Singson's facebook.

Former Ilocos Sur governor Luis Chavit Singson’s convoy has received a violation ticket from the Metro Manila Development Authority or MMDA for getting caught using the EDSA busway.

In a GMA News report, Singson was allegedly inside one of the vehicles.

“Tayo naman po, we are just enforcing kung ano po ‘yung tama. As long as you are not authorized to use the bus lane talagang huhulihin po natin ‘yan. We have to be fair. We have to implement what is right po,” MMDA special operations group – strike force head Gabriel Go told reporters.

The MMDA said that Singson did not resist the violation and complied with the requirements for violators.

Since last year, the MMDA has imposed stiffer fines for violators of the EDSA busway rules.

The following is the list of penalties for violations of the EDSA busway rules:

  • First offense – P5,000
  • Second offense – P10,000 plus one month suspension of driver’s license, and required to undergo a road safety seminar
  • Third offense – P20,000 plus one year suspension of driver’s license
  • Fourth offense – P30,000 plus recommendation to Land Transportation Office for revocation of driver’s license.

