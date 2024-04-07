Filipino Community in Ajman devotes Ramadan to volunteering with charity organizations

In celebration of Ramadan 2024, the Ajman Filipino Community (AFC) once again plays a crucial role by distributing food at various traffic intersections across Ajman before Iftar.

Aligned with their mission to make a positive impact not only on Filipinos in Ajman and the northern emirates but also on the wider UAE community, AFC volunteers passionately dedicate their time to this noble cause.

The tenth season of the Alihsan Charity Association extends a warm welcome to AFC volunteers for their continued participation. Abdullah, an Area Manager, expresses heartfelt gratitude, saying, “We saw you last year, and here you are again, guys. We are always thankful to Ajman Filipino Community members for always joining us.”

Each Sunday, AFC officers and members, headed by AFC Founding President Dennis Alejandria, commit themselves to this initiative, demonstrating their unwavering dedication to serving others during the holy month of Ramadan.

(With reports from Gerald Rosero of the Ajman Filipino Community)