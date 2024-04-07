Dubai announces free parking, revised metro timings for Eid Al Fitr holidays

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that parking in the emirate will be free of charge from Ramadan 29 until Shawwal 3 (Islamic months) in celebration of the Eid Al Fitr holidays.

This means that parking will be free from April 8, Monday, until April 12, Friday, if the Eid Al Fitr falls on April 10. Since parking in Dubai is already free on Sundays, residents can enjoy a six-day free parking across the city.

However, if the Eid Al Fitr falls on April 9, the free parking in Dubai will only be free for five days. According to RTA, tariffs will resume on the 4th of Shawwal or the fourth day of Eid.

In addition to free parking, RTA also announced the extended hours for public transportation in the emirate. This includes the Dubai Metro and Tram, public buses, marine transport, Customer Happiness Centres, and Service Provider Centres (Vehicle Testing).

Dubai Metro

April 7, Sunday: 8:00 am – 1:00 am (next day)

April 8-13, Monday to Saturday: 5:00 am – 1:00 am (next day)

April 14, Sunday: 8:00 am – 12:00 midnight

Dubai Tram

Monday to Saturday: 6:00 am – 1:00 am (next day)

Sunday: 9:00 am – 1:00 am (next day)

Dubai Bus

Adjustments will be made to the operating hours of Dubai Bus and intercity buses during the EID Al Fitr holiday. Commuters are advised to check the timings during the Eid Al Fitr Holiday through the S’hail App.

Water Taxi

Marina Mall – Bluewaters (BM3): 4:15 pm – 11:25 pm, Based on Demand: 3:00 pm – 11:00 pm. Customers must place their reservations in advance.

Dubai Marina (BM1) Marina Mall – Marina Walk: 12:00 pm – 11:05 pm

Marina Promenade – Marina Mall: 3:55 pm – 10:00 pm

Marina Terrace – Marina Walk: 4:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Full Route: 3:55 pm – 9:40 pm

Dubai Ferry

Al Ghubaiba – Marina Mall, Marina Mall – Al Ghubaiba (FR1): 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Dubai Canal – Al Ghubaiba (FR1): 2:25 pm & 7:25 pm

Dubai Canal – Bluewaters (FR2): 1:50 pm & 6:50 pm

Bluewaters – Marina Mall (FR2): 2:55 pm & 7:55 pm

Marina Mall – Bluewaters (FR2): 1:00 pm & 6:00 pm

Bluewaters – Dubai Canal (FR2): 1:20 pm & 6:20 pm

Dubai Marina Tourist trips (Roundtrips) (FR4): 11:30 am & 4:30 pm

Al Ghubaiba – Sharjah Aquarium (FR5): 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm, 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm

Sharjah Aquarium – Al Ghubaiba (FR5): 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm, 9:00 pm

Abra

Dubai Old Souq – Baniyas (CR3): 10:00 am – 10:45 pm

Al Fahidi – Al Sabkha (CR4): 10:00 am – 11:25 pm

Al Fahidi – Deira Old Souq (CR5): 10:00 am – 11:15 pm

Baniyas – Al Seef (CR6): 10:00 am – 00:00 am

Al Seef – Al Fahidi – Dubai Old Souq (CR7): 3:10 pm – 10:55 pm

Dubai Festival City – Dubai Creek Harbor (CR9): 4:00 pm – 11:50 pm

Al Jaddaf – DFC (BM2): 08:00 am – 11:50 pm

Tourist trips (Roundtrips) from Sheikh Zayed Road Marine Transport Station (TR6): 4:00 pm – 10:15 pm

Service Providers Centres (Vehicle Testing)

Service Providers Centers are closed during Eid Al Fitr 1445 Hijri holidays from 29 Ramadan to 3rd Shawwal. Vehicle testing services will resume on 4th Shawwal, provided that Just (Vehicle Testing Service) will be provided only on 29th Ramadan and 3rd Shawwal 1445 Hijri / 2024 Gregorian.

Customer Happiness Centres

All Customer Happiness Centres will be closed during the holidays, except the Smart Customers Centres in Umm Ramool, Deira, Barsha, Al Kifaf centres and RTA Head Office which will remain operational as usual 24/7.