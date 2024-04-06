PH Embassy in Lebanon urges Pinoys to stay safe amid conflict in Syria

The Philippine Embassy in Lebanon is urging Filipinos to take precautions amid airstrikes that are happening now in Syria.

“The situation in the region may be volatile, and it is crucial to stay informed and cautious at all times,” the Philippine Embassy said in a post on X.

Suspected Israeli warplanes allegedly bombed Iran’s embassy in Damascus killing an Iranian military official.

The attack marked a major escalation between Israel and its regional adversaries according to a report made by Reuters.

The United States is now on alert for possible retaliation from Iran following the Israeli attack. The Philippine Embassy urges Filipinos to stay updated with the events that are happening in Lebanon and nearby areas.

“Adhere to any directives or advisories issued by the local authorities. They are in place to ensure your safety and well-being. If there are any specific instructions or protocols you need to follow, please comply with them as soon as possible,” the Embassy said.