O! Millionaire Episode 99: Celebrating big wins and being another step closer to AED100 million

Playing with O!Millionaire isn’t just about entertainment; it’s about participating in an advocacy to save the planet.

This week, the grand prize was raised to AED99 million! Bringing us another step closer to reaching the AED 100 million mark and one episode closer to a significant milestone of reaching the 100th episode.

Every Thursday at 8 PM (GST), participants eagerly anticipate the live draw hosted by actor-environmentalist Maradona Rebello, where the winning numbers are announced.

The thrill of winning blended with the commemoration of Ramadan in Egypt, as O! Millionaire is one with our Muslim brothers and sisters in celebrating the upcoming Eid al Fitr.

THE SEVEN WINNING NUMBERS FOR EPISODE 99

The #OMillionaire Green Initiative Draw presents an enticing opportunity for participants with thrilling prizes up for grabs every week. Each purchase of the Green Certificate not only offers a chance to win but also serves as a vital contribution to the development of Oasis Park – an innovative and sustainable haven where millions of trees will flourish.

In the latest draw conducted on April 4, 2024, the winning numbers were announced: 6, 14, 27, 31, 34, 36, and 41. If you possess a ticket that matches any of these numbers, you stand a chance to claim the remarkable AED 99 million Grand Prize.

This substantial reward awaits those fortunate individuals whose tickets align with the drawn numbers. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary opportunity – check your tickets carefully and see if you’re the lucky winner of this prestigious prize in the #OMillionaire Green Initiative Draw.

If you missed the live draw, you can still check it out here:

O! Millionaire is one with our Muslim brothers and sisters in the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan is one of the most significant religious observances for Muslims globally. During this month, Egypt draws thousands of tourists while streets and houses are illuminated with Ramadan lanterns and it becomes vibrant with celebrations at night.

Ramadan in Egypt holds a special significance due to the country’s rich Islamic heritage and cultural traditions. Egyptians observe Ramadan with great fervor and devotion, blending religious practices with unique customs that reflect their cultural identity.

During this time, mosques also lend a hand by providing free meals during the last 10 days of Ramadan, fostering a strong sense of community. This sense of community and giving is the foundation of the green initiative.

O! Millionaire joins in celebrating the core values of Ramadan alongside our Muslim brothers and sisters around the world.

Watch the video here to learn more about how Egypt commemorates Ramadan:

About the Live Draw

The #OMillionaire Green Draw elevates the ordinary, transforming dreams into reality. While the Grand Prize awaits, many have already won exciting rewards.

Partnered with Oasis Park, we promote sustainability and better lives. Every AED 25 Green Certificate purchase plants a tree for Oasis Park, making a tangible impact. O! Millionaire believes everyone can achieve their dreams and contribute to a healthier planet. Win Your Best Life with us.

At O! Millionaire, transparency and fairness are paramount. Participants can witness the rigorous quality-checking process by clicking here.

Are you ready for the 100th draw? Stay tuned!