Filipinos serenade and win hearts as ‘acoustic hearthrobs’ at a singing contest in Dubai

In the inaugural season of “Acoustic Heartthrob” presented by G&M Events Management at the DSF Al Rigga Night Market in Dubai on March 2024, Filipino singers based in the United Arab Emirates charmed the audience, winning over many hearts.

Pinoys are indeed known for their singing talent and being Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) never hindered these men from showing their singing prowess to the audience at the night market where most Filipinos hang out. All they had to do was bring a guitar and captivate the audience to get a chance to win AED5000 in cash.

After a month-long process of auditions, selection of semi-finalists, and voting sessions, the winners have finally been declared at the Acoustic Heartthrob Grand Finals last March 30, 2024.

Emerging as the Grand Champion was Drew Papa, affectionately known as “The Singing Barista,” whose melodious voice and captivating performance left a lasting impression.

Taking the prestigious first runner-up was Ryan Abiera, hailed as “Ang Flexi Voice ng Albay,” demonstrating remarkable vocal flexibility and charisma on stage.

Marjun Ceres, also known as “Ang J Roa ng Bicol,” secured the esteemed second runner up with his renditions and powerful presence, further adding to the unforgettable charm of the event.

This remarkable achievement would not have been possible without the expertise and dedication of the esteemed panel of judges: Bonz Saforteza, Vanessa Ayende, JM Arevallo, and Ej Santos.

Their collective expertise and unwavering commitment provided invaluable guidance and support to all participants, making it an unforgettable experience for all who were involved.

These talented performers not only showcased the immense musical talent within the Filipino community but also left an indelible mark on the hearts of the audience in Dubai.

If you missed it this year, don’t worry because G&M Events Management are gearing up for the second season of “Acoustic Heartthrob” to be held next year.