Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Filipinos serenade and win hearts as ‘acoustic hearthrobs’ at a singing contest in Dubai

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago

In the inaugural season of “Acoustic Heartthrob” presented by G&M Events Management at the DSF Al Rigga Night Market in Dubai on March 2024, Filipino singers based in the United Arab Emirates charmed the audience, winning over many hearts.

Pinoys are indeed known for their singing talent and being Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) never hindered these men from showing their singing prowess to the audience at the night market where most Filipinos hang out. All they had to do was bring a guitar and captivate the audience to get a chance to win AED5000 in cash.

After a month-long process of auditions, selection of semi-finalists, and voting sessions, the winners have finally been declared at the Acoustic Heartthrob Grand Finals last March 30, 2024.

Emerging as the Grand Champion was Drew Papa, affectionately known as “The Singing Barista,” whose melodious voice and captivating performance left a lasting impression.

WhatsApp Image 2024 04 01 at 15.58.10 6bed85ad
The Singing Barista” Drew Papa hailed as the Grand Champion of the first season of ‘Acoustic Heartthrob.’

Taking the prestigious first runner-up was Ryan Abiera, hailed as “Ang Flexi Voice ng Albay,” demonstrating remarkable vocal flexibility and charisma on stage.

WhatsApp Image 2024 04 01 at 15.58.11 8d578fa2
Ryan Abiera, hailed as “Ang Flexi Voice ng Albay, winning 1st runner up on the first season of Acoustic Heartthrob.

Marjun Ceres, also known as “Ang J Roa ng Bicol,” secured the esteemed second runner up with his renditions and powerful presence, further adding to the unforgettable charm of the event.

WhatsApp Image 2024 04 01 at 15.58.11 6187caf9
Marjun Ceres or the “JRoa ng Bicol” winning as the second runner up of the Acoustic Heartthrob Season 1.

This remarkable achievement would not have been possible without the expertise and dedication of the esteemed panel of judges: Bonz Saforteza, Vanessa Ayende, JM Arevallo, and Ej Santos.

WhatsApp Image 2024 04 01 at 15.58.13 af09d28d

Their collective expertise and unwavering commitment provided invaluable guidance and support to all participants, making it an unforgettable experience for all who were involved.

These talented performers not only showcased the immense musical talent within the Filipino community but also left an indelible mark on the hearts of the audience in Dubai.

If you missed it this year, don’t worry because G&M Events Management are gearing up for the second season of “Acoustic Heartthrob” to be held next year.

 

 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Katie WEB 2024 04 06T151429.708

PHIVOLCS warns on possibility of strong earthquake, urges public to remain vigilant

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 04 06T151106.606

OFW killed in Sharjah residential building fire

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 04 06T132204.470

After ending Olympic bid, Hidilyn Diaz to focus now on motherhood dream

6 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 04 06T131414.515

PH, US, Japan, Australia to hold maritime exercises in PH waters

6 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button