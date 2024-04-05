Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

El Niño Task Force: Avoid frequent bidet use and toilet flushing amid water crisis

The El Niño Task Force urges the public to conserve water by avoiding frequent use of bidet and flushing toilets amid the water crisis in the Philippines.

According to El Niño Task Force spokesperson Asec. Joey Villarama, individuals can consider alternatives using a bucket to flush or adjusting the floater inside the toilet tank to reduce water wastage. He said that doing so can make a huge difference in conserving water.

“Kung minsan iihi tayo, hindi naman ganoon kasangsang yung amoy, puwede pa namang may gumamit pa bago mag-flush… Huwag po na every time gumamit ng palikuran ay mag-flush po agad,” Villarama said.

Aside from these alternatives, Villarama encouraged everyone to use a dipper when taking a bath. He also told everyone to be mindful of water usage when washing clothes by using laundromats instead of manual washing at home.

 

