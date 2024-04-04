OFW gives birth mid-flight

An Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) based in Egypt, faced an unexpected turn of events during her journey back home to the Philippines as she went into labor mid-flight, catching everyone onboard off guard.

Amidst the chaos and concerns for both the mother and the newborn, swift action was taken by the personnel of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

When the plane landed, OWWA responders immediately sprang into action to assist in ensuring the safe transport of the mother, identified by the agency as Guillermina, and her newborn baby to the hospital.

As of now, Guillermina and her newborn are reported to be in stable condition, thanks to the prompt response and assistance provided by OWWA.