Latest NewsGlobalNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

OFW gives birth mid-flight

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 24 seconds ago

An Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) based in Egypt, faced an unexpected turn of events during her journey back home to the Philippines as she went into labor mid-flight, catching everyone onboard off guard.

Amidst the chaos and concerns for both the mother and the newborn, swift action was taken by the personnel of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

When the plane landed, OWWA responders immediately sprang into action to assist in ensuring the safe transport of the mother, identified by the agency as Guillermina, and her newborn baby to the hospital.

As of now, Guillermina and her newborn are reported to be in stable condition, thanks to the prompt response and assistance provided by OWWA.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 24 seconds ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

taylor swift ig

Taylor Swift is the first billionaire solely from making music

11 hours ago
TFT News KATHDEN

‘KathDen’ trends after Alden Richards surprises Kathryn Bernardo with flowers and gift

14 hours ago
Katie WEB 2024 04 03T132057.623

‘Together, we celebrate Eid’: Dubai spreads joy to labor workers by hosting three Eid al-Fitr celebrations

15 hours ago
joe biden marcos fumio kishida

PH, US, Japan to announce response to security threats in South China Sea

16 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button