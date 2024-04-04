Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

Countdown Alert: Only 3 weeks left until Cirque du Soleil CRYSTAL sparkles in Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Brace yourselves for an unprecedented fusion of ice skating and acrobatics brilliance as Cirque du Soleil CRYSTAL arrives for its inaugural showcase at the iconic Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi from April 26th to May 5th, 2024.

CRYSTAL by Cirque du Soleil. ©Olivier Brajon 9

This ground-breaking production is proudly organized by SES LIVE! In association with Live Nation Middle East, pledges to redefine the limits of circus arts, offering a breath-taking spectacle that pushes the boundaries of imagination. Cirque du Soleil Crystal seamlessly integrates the mesmerizing artistry of ice skating with gravity-defying acrobatics, marking a pivotal moment in the company’s illustrious 40-year history.

CRYSTAL by Cirque du Soleil. ©Olivier Brajon 5

This unparalleled production guarantees an immersive encounter that harmonizes the elegance of the talented performers with the exhilaration of aerial stunts and mind-bending feats.

Witness acrobats and skaters deliver seamless acts while gliding on ice and balancing in mid-air, combining multiple disciplines to craft a world-class entertainment experience.

CRYSTAL by Cirque du Soleil. ©Olivier Brajon 13

Audiences will be enthralled by synchronised skating, freestyle figures, and extreme acts of daring alongside traditional circus acts such as the swinging trapeze, aerial straps, and enthralling hand-to-hand performances.

Cirque du Soleil Member’s Presale tickets are set to go on sale tomorrow, January 11th, from12pm, followed byLive Nation Middle East and Ticketmaster Presale ticket on January 11th,and finally the general onsale from January 12th.

With tickets starting from AED175, don’tmiss out on the limited time Early Bird special for this phenomenal display of awe-inspiringability!

The dates and respective timingsof the showsare as follows:

Friday, 26th April 2024

Doors open at 6:30 pm-Show Starts at 7:30 pm

Saturday, 27th April 2024

Doors open at 2:30 pm-Show Starts at 3:30 pm

Doors open at 6:30 pm-ShowStarts at 7:30 pm

Sunday, 28th April 2024

Doors open at 4:00 pm-Show Starts at 5:00 pm

29th–30th April 2024 OFF

Wednesday, 1st May 2024

Doors open at 6:30 pm-Show Starts at 7:30 pm (TBC)

Thursday, 2nd May 2024

Doors open at 6:30 pm-Show Starts at 7:30 pm

Friday, 3rd May 2024

Doors open at 6:30 pm-Show Starts at 7:30 pm

Saturday, 4th May 2024

Doors open at 2:30 pm-Show Starts at 3:30 pm

Doors open at 6:30 pm-Show Starts at 7:30 pm

Sunday, 28th April 2024

Doors open at 4:00 pm-Show Starts at 5:00 pm

29th–30th April 2024 OFF

Wednesday, 1st May 2024

Doors open at 6:30 pm-Show Starts at 7:30 pm (TBC)

Thursday, 2nd May 2024

Doors open at 6:30 pm-Show Starts at 7:30 pm

Friday, 3rd May 2024

Doors open at 6:30 pm-Show Starts at 7:30 pm

Saturday, 4th May 2024

Doors open at 2:30 pm-Show Starts at 3:30 pm

Doors open at 6:30 pm-Show Starts at 7:30 pm

Be part of this mesmerising event by securing your tickets and experiencing the enchantment of Cirque du Soleil Crystalas it makes its grand debut in Abu Dhabi!

Ticket Categories and Prices:

  • Royal: AED 1500
  • VIP: AED 790
  • Platinum: AED 590
  • Diamond: AED 475
  • Gold: AED 375
  • Silver: AED 275
  • Bronze: AED 175

For further information, check out www.cirquedusoleil.com/crystal and @LiveNationME on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Katie WEB 2024 04 04T175918.909

Pokwang seeks child support from ex-husband Lee O’Brian

1 hour ago
TFT News MISS UNIVERSE SAUDI

Miss Universe denies Saudi model’s claims in joining the pageant

7 hours ago
Katie WEB 2024 04 04T105857.485

Metro passengers will not need to switch trains in Jabal Ali starting April 15 – RTA Dubai

8 hours ago
Taragis YouTube

DTI eyes possible sanctions vs. Takoyaki store owner over April Fool’s Day joke

9 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button