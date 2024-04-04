Countdown Alert: Only 3 weeks left until Cirque du Soleil CRYSTAL sparkles in Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena

Brace yourselves for an unprecedented fusion of ice skating and acrobatics brilliance as Cirque du Soleil CRYSTAL arrives for its inaugural showcase at the iconic Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi from April 26th to May 5th, 2024.

This ground-breaking production is proudly organized by SES LIVE! In association with Live Nation Middle East, pledges to redefine the limits of circus arts, offering a breath-taking spectacle that pushes the boundaries of imagination. Cirque du Soleil Crystal seamlessly integrates the mesmerizing artistry of ice skating with gravity-defying acrobatics, marking a pivotal moment in the company’s illustrious 40-year history.

This unparalleled production guarantees an immersive encounter that harmonizes the elegance of the talented performers with the exhilaration of aerial stunts and mind-bending feats.

Witness acrobats and skaters deliver seamless acts while gliding on ice and balancing in mid-air, combining multiple disciplines to craft a world-class entertainment experience.

Audiences will be enthralled by synchronised skating, freestyle figures, and extreme acts of daring alongside traditional circus acts such as the swinging trapeze, aerial straps, and enthralling hand-to-hand performances.

Cirque du Soleil Member’s Presale tickets are set to go on sale tomorrow, January 11th, from12pm, followed byLive Nation Middle East and Ticketmaster Presale ticket on January 11th,and finally the general onsale from January 12th.

With tickets starting from AED175, don’tmiss out on the limited time Early Bird special for this phenomenal display of awe-inspiringability!

The dates and respective timingsof the showsare as follows:

Friday, 26th April 2024

Doors open at 6:30 pm-Show Starts at 7:30 pm

Saturday, 27th April 2024

Doors open at 2:30 pm-Show Starts at 3:30 pm

Doors open at 6:30 pm-ShowStarts at 7:30 pm

Sunday, 28th April 2024

Doors open at 4:00 pm-Show Starts at 5:00 pm

29th–30th April 2024 OFF

Wednesday, 1st May 2024

Doors open at 6:30 pm-Show Starts at 7:30 pm (TBC)

Thursday, 2nd May 2024

Doors open at 6:30 pm-Show Starts at 7:30 pm

Friday, 3rd May 2024

Doors open at 6:30 pm-Show Starts at 7:30 pm

Saturday, 4th May 2024

Doors open at 2:30 pm-Show Starts at 3:30 pm

Doors open at 6:30 pm-Show Starts at 7:30 pm

Be part of this mesmerising event by securing your tickets and experiencing the enchantment of Cirque du Soleil Crystalas it makes its grand debut in Abu Dhabi!

Ticket Categories and Prices:

Royal: AED 1500

VIP: AED 790

Platinum: AED 590

Diamond: AED 475

Gold: AED 375

Silver: AED 275

Bronze: AED 175

For further information, check out www.cirquedusoleil.com/crystal and @LiveNationME on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.