‘Together, we celebrate Eid’: Dubai spreads joy to labor workers by hosting three Eid al-Fitr celebrations

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA), under the directives of the Dubai Government, is set to host Eid al-Fitr celebrations in three main locations: Jebel Ali, Al Quoz, and Muhaisnah.

This was announced during the press conference at the GDRFA – Dubai Headquarters on April 03, 2024. These events will be conducted with the slogan “Together, we celebrate Eid” to honor the labor workforce and their dedicated efforts.

According to His Excellency Engineer Marwan bin Ghalita, the Acting Director General of Dubai Land Department, the three locations were intentionally chosen as these are the nearest to the residency of the laborers.

His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, the Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, also emphasized the importance of blue-collar workers or those who engage in hard manual labor, typically in the agriculture, manufacturing, construction, mining, or maintenance sector.

“We will celebrate Eid in peace and happiness — Inshallah — these celebrations will continue in the coming years,” he added.

The celebrations are anticipated to be filled with entertainment showcases, as well as competitions with valuable prizes. There are lots of opportunities for attendees to win valuable prizes, such as cars, gold bars, smartphones, and discount cards.

The Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Labor Affairs in Dubai, Chairman of Taqdeer Award, and the Deputy Director General of the GDRFA, His Excellency General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor also shared that there may also be an opportunity for labor workers to win airline tickets or traveling tickets during this event.

The events is said to benefit about 5,000 or more people and is not just limited to the labor workers. Their families may also be able to join this activity.

“We expect that the attendance will be more than 40,000,” he said to the media.