Phivolcs issues tsunami warning following powerful Taiwan quake

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has issued a tsunami warning in four areas in northern Luzon following a magnitude 7.5 quake in Taiwan.

Phivolcs said the tsunami warning was up over Batanes Group of Islands, Cagayan, llocos Norte, and Isabela.

The following areas are advised to take the necessary precautions:

Batanes Group of Islands

Albay

Surigao del Sur

Cagayan

Catanduanes

Dinagat Islands

Ilocos Norte

Sorsogon

Davao De Oro

Isabela

Eastern Samar

Davao del Norte

Quezon

Northern Samar

Davao del Sur

Aurora

Leyte

Davao Occidental

Camarines Norte

Southern Leyte

Davao Oriental

Camarines Sur

Surigao del Norte

In a CNN report, the quake’s epicenter is located about 18 kilometers (11 miles) south of the city of Hualien.

After a few hours, Phivolcs canceled the said advisory after the earthquake struck Taiwan.

After Phivolcs’ monitoring data, they determined that there have been “no significant sea level disturbances” since the earthquake in Taiwan.

“With this, any effects due to the tsunami warning have largely passed and therefore DOST-PHIVOLCS has now canceled all Tsunami Warnings issued for this event,” wrote Phivolcs in their advisory regarding the cancellation of the Tsunami warning.