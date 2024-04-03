Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Phivolcs issues tsunami warning following powerful Taiwan quake

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has issued a tsunami warning in four areas in northern Luzon following a magnitude 7.5 quake in Taiwan.

Phivolcs said the tsunami warning was up over Batanes Group of Islands, Cagayan, llocos Norte, and Isabela.

The following areas are advised to take the necessary precautions:

Batanes Group of Islands
Albay
Surigao del Sur
Cagayan
Catanduanes
Dinagat Islands
Ilocos Norte
Sorsogon
Davao De Oro
Isabela
Eastern Samar
Davao del Norte
Quezon
Northern Samar
Davao del Sur
Aurora
Leyte
Davao Occidental
Camarines Norte
Southern Leyte
Davao Oriental
Camarines Sur
Surigao del Norte

In a CNN report, the quake’s epicenter is located about 18 kilometers (11 miles) south of the city of Hualien.

After a few hours, Phivolcs canceled the said advisory after the earthquake struck Taiwan.

After Phivolcs’ monitoring data, they determined that there have been “no significant sea level disturbances” since the earthquake in Taiwan.

“With this, any effects due to the tsunami warning have largely passed and therefore DOST-PHIVOLCS has now canceled all Tsunami Warnings issued for this event,” wrote Phivolcs in their advisory regarding the cancellation of the Tsunami warning.

