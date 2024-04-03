HUAWEI nova 12i: A Seriously Impressive Mid-Range Smartphone Under AED 1000

Premium features don’t have to come at a premium price. If you’re looking for a smartphone that delivers amazing performance and features without breaking the bank, a mid-ranger can be a great choice. Mid-range smartphones have come a long way, and the HUAWEI nova 12i is a prime example.

The nova series has long been a darling amongst trend-conscious users, and with the nova 12i, it’s easy to see why. This sleek powerhouse retains the series’ signature generous battery, storage, and display while delivering exciting upgrades. The star of the show? A dazzling 108MP High-Res Camera that elevates mobile photography to new levels. At its core, the HUAWEI nova 12i caters to the always-on lifestyle of young movers and shakers. Whether you’re a social media enthusiast, a photography buff, or simply need a reliable daily driver, this phone has you covered.

Capture Stunning Detail: 108MP High-Res Photography

The HUAWEI nova 12i offers a truly advanced 108MP High-Res Photography experience with its ultra-high definition 108MP main camera. This powerful camera system features a large F1.9 aperture, a 1/1.67-inch sensor, and nine-in-one pixel fusion technology, ensuring exceptional light sensitivity and versatile shots in any scenario. The Super Star Orbit Ring encircles the camera module like a celestial spotlight, adding a touch of glamour and making this phone a true standout.

Even in challenging conditions like backlit HDR or low light situations, the nine-in-one pixel fusion technology ensures exceptional brightness without sacrificing detail. Night shots, in particular, benefit from improved highlight suppression and greater clarity, preventing issues like overexposure from streetlights or car headlights.

With the HUAWEI nova 12i, you can capture picture-perfect photographs effortlessly. Whether shooting portraits, landscapes, or detailed close-ups, the camera’s superior resolution and light sensitivity ensure breathtaking results in any lighting condition. The Snapshot feature also delivers instantaneous shutter response, allowing you to capture fleeting moments of action and emotion with crystal-clear precision.

Powered by HUAWEI’s patented RAW Domain Algorithm, the camera optimizes brightness, clarity, and dynamic range to deliver vivid colours and balanced exposure. The result is stunningly natural, true-to-life images that capture every detail.

Stay Powered with 40W SuperCharge Turbo

Never worry about a dying battery again with the HUAWEI nova 12i’s powerful 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge Turbo. This allows you to rapidly charge the battery from empty to 62% in just 30 minutes, providing a full day’s worth of usage. Whether you’re travelling, being productive on the go, or simply having a hectic day ahead, the 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge Turbo ensures you’ll never be slowed down by a drained battery.

Even with high-power consumption activities, like gaming, video streaming, or running multiple apps simultaneously, fast charging eliminates any battery anxiety. So, you can confidently take on your day without worrying about finding an outlet or carrying a bulky power bank.

Massive Storage and All-Day Battery Life

You never have to worry about running out of space or battery life with the HUAWEI nova 12i. it offers a massive 256GB of onboard storage, allowing you to keep all your favourite photos, videos, music, games, and important files right on your device without having to constantly delete precious memories to make room.

Complementing the generous storage is an equally impressive 5000mAh battery packed into a slim, lightweight design. This battery can power you through an entire day of heavy usage, ensuring you can work, play, and create without constantly searching for a charger.

But the HUAWEI nova 12i doesn’t stop there. It also features advanced AI Battery Saving Technology that intelligently optimizes energy use by identifying and disabling non-essential background apps. This smart power management system adapts to your usage patterns, ensuring you get the most out of every charge and extending the already impressive battery life even further.

EMUI 14: Revolutionising User Experience

The nova 12 Series is the first smartphone to launch the new EMUI 14. It steps up security, personalisation and efficiency, giving users a vastly superior and fuss-free interface and fun customisations to engage with. EMUI 14 brings exciting features like Live View, providing real-time glimpses of app activity right from your lock screen, and customizable Lock Screen Themes that let you express your unique style. EMUI 14 takes privacy seriously, putting users in complete control of app permissions and access to their data. The simplified interface makes managing these settings easier than ever, with intuitive toggle buttons for quick adjustments.

Immersive Visuals Without Compromise

The HUAWEI nova 12i boasts a large 6.7-inch AOD (Always-On Display) with remarkably slim bezels, maximizing screen-to-body ratio for immersive viewing. It also features Smooth Dimming Control, a flicker-free adaptive brightness solution that uses ambient light sensors to reduce eye strain, particularly in low-light environments.

The HUAWEI nova 12i is a winning combination of impressive photography capabilities, eye-catching design, and convenient user-focused features. For those seeking a smartphone that effortlessly blends function, self-expression, and style, this is a phone that’s hard to beat.

The HUAWEI nova 12 Series is available for pre-order starting from March 29th till April 2nd. The Huawei nova 12s is priced at AED 1,599 and comes in black, white, and blue colours. Pre-order comes with free gifts worth AED 469, which includes the HUAWEI FreeBuds 5i, a General-Energetic Work Gift Package, Viu 6-month subscription, and 3 months of HUAWEI Care+ service. On the other hand, the Huawei nova 12 SE is priced at AED 1,199 in black and green colours, while the HUAEWEI nova 12i is priced at AED 949 and also comes in black and green colours. Pre-orders for both devices come with free gifts worth AED 379, which includes the HUAWEI FreeBuds SE 2, a General-Energetic Work Gift Package, Viu 6-month subscription, and 3 months of Huawei Care Plus service.