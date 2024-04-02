BI stops issuance of arrival stickers for Filipino e-gate users

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has stopped issuing arrival stickers starting April 1. The BI said in a statement that it discontinued releasing arrival stickers in electronic gates or e-gates in some of the country’s international airports.

Arrival stickers are being given to passengers as proof of their return to the country. BI Deputy Spokesperson Melvin Mabulac said this will improve the flow of passengers in the immigration counters.

“Pag dagsa ang pasahero, nagbibuild up din po ‘yon kasi nagdidikit pa sila ng sticker. To be able to go with fast processing dapat tuloy-tuloy po kaya to be more efficient, inalis natin ang sticker na ‘yon,” Mabulac told a local media outlet.

Mabulac said they are also transitioning to paperless and digital in terms of immigration instructions.

“Ito’y ginagawa hindi lang Pilipinas pero pati sa ibang bansa… Wala ka nang makikitang tatak, wala nang sticker na ilalagay kasi meron naman tayo sa system. Nakikita naman ng immigration ang ating travel history. At kung may sticker, that is additional cost to the government as well,” Mabulac added.

Confirmation of arrival will instead be sent to the email address of passengers. Passengers may still request for arrival stamps at the immigration counters near the e-gates. International airports with e-gates are Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminals 1 and 3, Clark International Airport, Mactan Cebu International Airport, and Francisco Bangoy International Airport.