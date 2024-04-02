Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Abu Dhabi Police reminds public on safety measures for vehicle breakdowns

Abu Dhabi Police, through as social media post on X, has shared six safety measures in case of vehicle breakdowns in the middle of the road.

The authorities remind the public that in case of vehicle breakdowns, they should do the following:

  • Move away from the road and use designated emergency areas.
  • Use the right shoulder of the road only in case of extreme necessity.
  • Activate hazard lights.
  • Avoid staying inside the disabled vehicle or on the road for your safety.
  • Place the reflective emergency triangle behind the disabled vehicle at a sufficient distance to alert other drivers.
  • Call the emergency phone number 999 for assistance.

Additionally, the Integrated Transport Center also offers a free ‘Road Service Patrol’ that can assist in case of vehicle breakdowns or any emergency on the main roads of Abu Dhabi. Their services include:

  • Towing or moving broken down vehicles
  • Charging the battery
  • Refueling vehicles to reach the nearest station
This service can be requested through Darbi app or call the Service Support Centre 800850.

