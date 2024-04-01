Latest NewsNewsTechnologyTFT NewsUAE News

League of Legends to launch new servers in the Middle East

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal2 hours ago

Riot Games, the developer of League of Legends, VALORANT, Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, and Wild Rift, shared that new servers for League of Legends (LoL) will be launched in 2024.

“This year will see a few updates that impact players in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA)… Arabic localization will be coming to League of Legends, and we’ll launch new servers in the Middle East in 2024,” said Riot Games in a press release.

“In particular, we’ve heard from players in MENA, as well as Rioters who live and work there, about how meaningful it is to have the opportunity to see their favorite teams from across the world compete live at a major tournament in their region. We believe that supporting these types of experiences is an important part of delivering on our mission to make it better to be a player,” Riot added.

This was announced ahead of the Esports World Cup (EWC) in Riyadh this summer where teams from League of Legends (LoL) and players from Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Esports will be allowed to participate.

For those who are not familiar with the term Esports, it is short for “electronic sports” and is a form of competition using video games. It usually is an organized multiplayer competition played by professional players, casual players, or teams.

First-person shooter games such as Valorant and CSGO, as well as the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) video game DOTA are a few of those who have held major competitions within the esports community.

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal2 hours ago
Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

Related Articles

Katie WEB 2024 04 01T135615.885

Investors eye on developing world’s first esports island in UAE

31 seconds ago
Screenshot 2024 04 01 112323

Embracing Eid: How Pinoys in the UAE celebrate Eid al-Fitr

3 hours ago
Katie WEB 2024 04 01T110905.250

‘From 10 minutes to 4 minutes’: Travel time to improve with RTA’s Umm Suqeim road improvement project

3 hours ago
UAE safest cities

Eid Al Fitr: UAE gov’t announces one-week holiday for public sector

19 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button