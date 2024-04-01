League of Legends to launch new servers in the Middle East

Riot Games, the developer of League of Legends, VALORANT, Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, and Wild Rift, shared that new servers for League of Legends (LoL) will be launched in 2024.

“This year will see a few updates that impact players in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA)… Arabic localization will be coming to League of Legends, and we’ll launch new servers in the Middle East in 2024,” said Riot Games in a press release.

This year @LeagueOfLegends is adding servers in the Middle East, localizing in Arabic, and, along with @TFT, participating in the Esports World Cup. More here: https://t.co/zPFrwoOU5p pic.twitter.com/RJeif36VmR — Riot Games (@riotgames) March 30, 2024

“In particular, we’ve heard from players in MENA, as well as Rioters who live and work there, about how meaningful it is to have the opportunity to see their favorite teams from across the world compete live at a major tournament in their region. We believe that supporting these types of experiences is an important part of delivering on our mission to make it better to be a player,” Riot added.

This was announced ahead of the Esports World Cup (EWC) in Riyadh this summer where teams from League of Legends (LoL) and players from Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Esports will be allowed to participate.

For those who are not familiar with the term Esports, it is short for “electronic sports” and is a form of competition using video games. It usually is an organized multiplayer competition played by professional players, casual players, or teams.

First-person shooter games such as Valorant and CSGO, as well as the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) video game DOTA are a few of those who have held major competitions within the esports community.