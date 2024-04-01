Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

‘From 10 minutes to 4 minutes’: Travel time to improve with RTA’s Umm Suqeim road improvement project

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal3 hours ago

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced that a road improvement project on the Umm Suqeim Road will be initiated following the awarding of the contract. Once completed, the travel time between Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road is expected to reduce from 9.7 minutes to 3.8 minutes.

This project will cover a length of 4.6 kilometers on both sides, extending from the intersection of Al Khail Road to the intersection of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311). Both sides will be able to accommodate approximately 16,000 vehicles.

According to the RTA, areas such as Al Barsha South 1, 2, 3, and Dubai Hills will benefit from this project. This will also improve the connectivity of four major traffic corridors in Dubai: Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and Emirates Road.

