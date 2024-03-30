Two beaches in PH among top 100 beaches in the world

Two beaches in the Philippines make the Filipinos proud as they secure their rightful places in “Beach Atlas Golden Beach Award 2024: The Top 100 Beaches in the World.”

In the list’s top 40, the Philippines’ Hidden Beach ranked 37th, and it’s not a surprise to see why. The beach is quite secluded; you’d have to make an effort to access it by swimming your way in.

Beach Atlas wrote: “Hidden Beach in the Philippines is like finding a secret entrance to paradise. Tucked behind giant limestone cliffs, it’s invisible from the outside and only reachable by a boat and a swim through a tiny gap.”

The website also described how the place looked in detail. “Once you arrive, it’s all crystal-clear waters, white sands, and limestone walls covered in green. It’s a hidden gem where you’ll want to stay forever, a true escape into a pocket of untouched paradise,” it said.

Meanwhile, another beach in the Philippines won the hearts of many tourists. Nacpan Beach in Palawan is among the top 70, placing 65th on the list.

“Nacpan Beach in Palawan, Philippines, is a chill paradise with beautiful sand and clear water,” Beach Atlas wrote. “It’s quiet, perfect for relaxing, or trying out surfing and snorkeling.”

And of course, the fun is not complete without food! “Plus, there’s tasty local food and snacks right on the beach,” Beach Atlas wrote. “Close to El Nido, it’s an easy spot to reach for a laid-back day,” it added.

Beach Atlas was able to complete the whole list by first shortlisting 100 beaches according to their criteria, which included community, party and lifestyle, community, cultural difference, natural diversity, classic beauty, and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI).

Afterward, the website asked travel experts and influencers to vote on these beaches to rank the list.