‘Smooth operation’: Filipino medical workers in Saudi thanked by F1 racer Carlos Sainz

Formula One racing driver Carlos Sainz Jr. thanked Filipino medical workers through an Instagram story two weeks before the “smooth operator” claimed his big win at the Australian Grand Prix.

“I would like to thank once again the medical team at the King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital for taking such good care of me. We are now going home to continue my recovery,” Sainz said.

He also shared on X that he underwent a “smooth operation” and thanked everyone who looked after him during his recovery period.

“Underwent smooth operation today and I’m feeling much better,” Sainz said.

Underwent a smooth operation today and I’m feeling much better! Thank you for all your kind messages and to everyone that has looked after me these days here in Saudi, specially at the King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital. THANK YOU 🙏🏻 Great Quali from @OllieBearman on his hasty… — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) March 8, 2024

Sainz was ruled out of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix held on March 9, 2024, after he was diagnosed with appendicitis which required him to undergo surgery. He was immediately admitted to the King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital.

Carlos Sainz has been diagnosed with appendicitis and will require surgery. As from FP3 and for the rest of this weekend, he will be replaced by reserve driver Oliver Bearman. Oliver will therefore take no further part in this round of the F2 Championship. The Ferrari family… pic.twitter.com/zePBeZlJED — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) March 8, 2024

Two weeks after his recovery, Sainz clinched an impressive win at the Australian Grand Prix bringing home the first win for Ferrari this season. This is the last year for Carlos Sainz to race for Ferrari, with Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari for 2025, racing alongside Charles Leclerc.

“Well you know, I’m still jobless for next year, so I guess this does good for me!” he said to Formula 1 News.

