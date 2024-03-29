Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT News

‘Smooth operation’: Filipino medical workers in Saudi thanked by F1 racer Carlos Sainz

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal33 mins ago

Sainz with Filipino medical workers at King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Formula One racing driver Carlos Sainz Jr. thanked Filipino medical workers through an Instagram story two weeks before the “smooth operator” claimed his big win at the Australian Grand Prix.

“I would like to thank once again the medical team at the King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital for taking such good care of me. We are now going home to continue my recovery,” Sainz said.

He also shared on X that he underwent a “smooth operation” and thanked everyone who looked after him during his recovery period.

“Underwent smooth operation today and I’m feeling much better,” Sainz said.

Sainz was ruled out of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix held on March 9, 2024, after he was diagnosed with appendicitis which required him to undergo surgery. He was immediately admitted to the King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital.

Two weeks after his recovery, Sainz clinched an impressive win at the Australian Grand Prix bringing home the first win for Ferrari this season. This is the last year for Carlos Sainz to race for Ferrari, with Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari for 2025, racing alongside Charles Leclerc.

“Well you know, I’m still jobless for next year, so I guess this does good for me!” he said to Formula 1 News.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carlos Sainz (@carlossainz55)

Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

