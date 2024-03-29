Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

National organization of professional teachers in UAE celebrates a decade of excellence

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The National Organization of Professional Teachers, Incorporated – Filipino International Teachers Society (NOPTI-FITS) celebrated its 10th anniversary in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on March 23, 2024, with the theme “A Decade of Educational Bridges and Dedication: Celebrating Unity, Inspiring Minds, Empowering Hearts, and Creating Inclusive Teaching towards Global Excellence.”

The celebration was graced by the presence of the Third Secretary and Vice Consul Regatta Marie Antonio Escutin of the Philippine Embassy in the UAE; the Vice President of the Filipino Social Club, Ellanie Villena; Engineer Elmer Casao, the Chairman of the Philippine Professional Organization in the United Arab Emirates; and other Filipino community leaders.

Federuco Dulla, President of NOFTI-FITS Dubai and Northern Emirates said “Today, we gather to reflect on a decade of remarkable dedication and unwavering commitment to educational excellence. As members of the National Organization of Professional Teachers Incorporated-Filipino International Teachers Society (NOPTI-FITS UAE), we stand proud, celebrating our shared journey of achievement.

Ma’am Miriam P. Paglinawan and sir Nestor D. Frilles, co-founders of the FITS-UAE were also present during the event.

This momentous event celebrated the milestone of the NOFTI-FITS, together with its officers and members from all around the UAE.

 

 

